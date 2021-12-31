ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont adopts new CDC guidance for isolation, quarantine

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

Additional recommendations added

On Dec. 30, the state of Vermont has adopted the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for Covid-19 isolation and quarantine, while adding an additional layer of protection.

In addition to the CDC guidance, the Dept. of Health guidelines allow Vermonters to end isolation on the fifth day if they have gone 24 hours without a fever and have two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart, beginning no sooner than day 4 of their isolation period.

Continuing to wear a mask around others through day 10 of the isolation period is strongly recommended by both the CDC and the Health Department.

The CDC announced its new guidance earlier this week. Governor Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD said on Tuesday, Dec. 28, that Vermont would be adopting the guidance but needed to review it and state data to ensure it met the needs of all Vermonters, including workers, employers and other sectors.

This guidance does not apply to healthcare workers, for whom updated CDC guidance was published on Dec. 23.

A person’s isolation period is the time following a positive test or symptom onset. Quarantine follows exposure to an infected person when a person is a close contact but for the moment is free of infection.

Under the new state guidance, a person with a positive test — regardless of vaccination status — should stay home and isolate for five days and notify close contacts that you have tested positive.

4 requirements for ending home isolation on Day 5:

• You have two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart beginning no earlier than day 4, and
• You never had symptoms, or your symptoms have improved and you feel better, and
• You have had no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medicine that reduces fevers, and
• You wear a mask around others through day 10.
Dr. Levine said that “While not requiring testing, we strongly recommend Vermonters adopt this ‘testing out’ strategy to add an important additional layer of protection while exiting isolation, especially in light of the high levels of community transmission of omicron variant we are experiencing.”

Updated quarantine guidance depending on vaccination status:

1. If you have had your booster shot, or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months, OR completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months:
a. You do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask around others for 10 days.
b. A test on day 5 is recommended. If you test positive, follow guidance: What to do if you test positive for Covid-19.
c. If you develop symptoms at any time, get a test and stay home and isolate from others until you receive your test results.

2. If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted, OR completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted, OR are unvaccinated:
a. Stay home and quarantine for 5 days.
b. You can leave your home after day 5 if: you have no symptoms, and you have one negative PCR or LAMP test on or after day 5 OR two negative antigen tests performed at least 24 hours apart beginning no earlier than day 4, and you wear a mask around others through day 10.
c. If you test positive, follow guidance: What to do if you test positive for Covid-19
d. If you develop symptoms at any time, get a test and isolate from others until you receive your test results.
For more information visit: healthvermont.gov/covid-19.

The post Vermont adopts new CDC guidance for isolation, quarantine appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 5

David Sammataro
2d ago

MASKS DON'T WORK, NO STUDIES show masks work...NONE ... typical useless establishment virtue signaling

Reply(4)
8
Related
dallassun.com

Rare superbug that poses global threat found

More cases of a drug resistant fungal superbug have been discovered, this time in a new US state. Oregon health officials have announced three cases of Candida auris, a rare fungal infection that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have described as posing a 'serious? concern for the world.
SALEM, OR
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pcr#Antigen Test#Quarantine#Dept#Vermonters#The Health Department#Md
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WWLP

How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?

Demand for COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed as cases surge across the country all while people try to celebrate the holidays. At-home tests can be a solution, if you can find one, but how accurate are they?
CHICOPEE, MA
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

Covid 19 continues to make headlines worldwide as we’re getting ready to leave 2021 behind. Check out the latest reports coming from CDC. CNN just noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The time dropped from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
186
Followers
228
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy