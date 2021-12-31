Town of Killington updates Covid safety protocols

Killington Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth announced new Covid-19 protocols for town facilities on Dec. 29.

“Effective immediately, the town is imposing the following procedures to protect against exposure to Covid-19,” he wrote in a memo to all departments.

If you have Covid symptoms (fever, cough and difficulty breathing):

• Do not come to work and get tested as soon as possible.

• If you test negative, you may return to work unless symptoms persist. In this case another test 5 days from the initial test will be required.

• If you test positive, stay home for 5 days or until symptoms have ended. You will need to wear a mask for an additional 5-days upon returning to work.

If you have been exposed to Covid and are fully vaccinated (fully vaccinated means receiving the primary series – 2 shots) per the CDC:

• Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

• Test on Day 5.

If you have been exposed to Covid and are not fully vaccinated:

• Stay Home for 5-days and continue to wear a mask for an additional 5-days.

• If you are unable to quarantine, you need to wear a mask for 10 days.

• Test on Day 5.

Hagenbarth added, “Please respect the wishes of staff members who request wearing masks in their presence” and explained that the town encourages all employees to get vaccinated: “Sick time will be utilized by all unvaccinated employees when you are required to quarantine. Those vaccinated will not be required to use their sick time. You may be required to show proof of vaccination in order to avoid using sick time,” he wrote.

Two public testing clinics will be held in town on Jan. 2 and 3, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the old fire station at Killington Road and Dean Hill Road.

