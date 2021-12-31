ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Town of Killington updates Covid safety protocols

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

Killington Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth announced new Covid-19 protocols for town facilities on Dec. 29.

“Effective immediately, the town is imposing the following procedures to protect against exposure to Covid-19,” he wrote in a memo to all departments.

If you have Covid symptoms (fever, cough and difficulty breathing):

• Do not come to work and get tested as soon as possible.
• If you test negative, you may return to work unless symptoms persist. In this case another test 5 days from the initial test will be required.
• If you test positive, stay home for 5 days or until symptoms have ended. You will need to wear a mask for an additional 5-days upon returning to work.
If you have been exposed to Covid and are fully vaccinated (fully vaccinated means receiving the primary series – 2 shots) per the CDC:

• Wear a mask around others for 10 days.
• Test on Day 5.
If you have been exposed to Covid and are not fully vaccinated:

• Stay Home for 5-days and continue to wear a mask for an additional 5-days.
• If you are unable to quarantine, you need to wear a mask for 10 days.
• Test on Day 5.

Hagenbarth added, “Please respect the wishes of staff members who request wearing masks in their presence” and explained that the town encourages all employees to get vaccinated: “Sick time will be utilized by all unvaccinated employees when you are required to quarantine. Those vaccinated will not be required to use their sick time. You may be required to show proof of vaccination in order to avoid using sick time,” he wrote.

Two public testing clinics will be held in town on Jan. 2 and 3, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the old fire station at Killington Road and Dean Hill Road.

The post Town of Killington updates Covid safety protocols appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Vermont adopts new CDC guidance for isolation, quarantine

Additional recommendations added   On Dec. 30, the state of Vermont has adopted the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for Covid-19 isolation and quarantine, while adding an additional layer of protection. In addition to the CDC […] Read More The post Vermont adopts new CDC guidance for isolation, quarantine appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Free rapid test kids available for students grades K-12

Operation ‘Kits for Kids’ to make 87,000 kits available for K-12 students Governor Phil Scott announced Dec. 29 that parents and caregivers of Vermont’s K-12 children will be able to pick up one free rapid antigen test kit per student […] Read More The post Free rapid test kids available for students grades K-12 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
Mountain Times

Governor fails the test on statewide mask mandate

Dear Editor, I cannot begin to tell you how disappointed I am with our governor and his flunkies with regards to the non-masking of Vermonters. Historically, people do not do things by themselves, but have to be directed in order […] Read More The post Governor fails the test on statewide mask mandate appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mountain Times

Climate council has served up a nothing-burger

By James Maroney Editor’s note: James H. Maroney Jr., of Leicester, is a former farmer who has a master’s degree in environmental law and policy from Vermont Law School. The passage of Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act in 2020, over […] Read More The post Climate council has served up a nothing-burger appeared first on The Mountain Times.
LEICESTER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Killington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Government
Local
Vermont Health
Killington, VT
Government
Killington, VT
Coronavirus
City
Killington, VT
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Mountain Times

Norm Lash named Ambassador of the Year

By Karen D. Lorentz Killington Ambassadors are dedicated volunteers who enjoy skiing or snowboarding so much that they commit to 21 days of wearing the green jacket, ready to help guests have fun. Ambassador Program Manager Pete Duffy noted, “They […] Read More The post Norm Lash named Ambassador of the Year appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Killington Resort reinstates mask mandate

“In order to ensure that we can keep doing what we do into the New Year, we need to slow down the spread of Covid-19. With cases surging again in the Northeast, we are reinstating our indoor mask mandate,” Killington […] Read More The post Killington Resort reinstates mask mandate appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

First case of the Omicron variant confirmed in Vermont

Officials say boosters necessary The Vermont Dept. of Health announced Saturday, Dec. 18, that it confirmed the state’s first case of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. Genetic sequencing identified the new variant in a specimen collected on Dec. […] Read More The post First case of the Omicron variant confirmed in Vermont appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Weed dealers don’t put fentanyl in cannabis

Dear Editor, A news story published by WCAX Nov. 21 said that Brattleboro police are warning Vermonters that “fentanyl-laced marijuana” has been found in our region, and that it caused one person to overdose Saturday. The next day, similar reports […] Read More The post Weed dealers don’t put fentanyl in cannabis appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mountain Times
Mountain Times

Town of Killington bans on-street parking

By Curt Peterson Killington has adopted a new parking ordinance — and violations will be expensive. “We want people to know: the new ordinance is going to be enforced,” Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth told the Mountain Times. Effective Nov. 1 […] Read More The post Town of Killington bans on-street parking appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Beware of scammers

Dear editor, Scammers are getting even more imaginative in their attempts to separate you from your money. One technique they use – successfully – is to pretend they are a legitimate business or service soliciting information from you so you […] Read More The post Beware of scammers appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

State expects an ‘unprecedented’ $90 million surplus in the education fund

School tax rates likely to decrease By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger This spring, Vermont lawmakers may have a welcome question on their hands: what to do with a $90 million surplus in the state’s education fund.  State tax officials unveiled the projected surplus in the […] Read More The post State expects an ‘unprecedented’ $90 million surplus in the education fund appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
186
Followers
228
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy