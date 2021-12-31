ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan closing rupee rates in the kerb market

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Friday's rates at 1100 GMT in the kerb market from the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan:

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

