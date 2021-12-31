New Year’s Eve Street Closures Take Effect In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Street closures are in effect for a significant chunk of midtown Manhattan as NYPD ramps up security before tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square .

Traffic is prohibited from 38th Street to 59th between 5th Avenue and 9th. Entrances at two Times Square subway stations are closed.

The crowd at Times Square will be smaller than usual , but security will be extensive, as in year’s past.

Uniformed and plainclothes police officers will be among the revelers. Radiation detectors and thousands of surveillance cameras are among the tools the NYPD is using to safeguard the event.

“Including, but not limited to, magnetometers, explosive trace detection machines, heavy weapons and explosive detection canines,” said NYPD Assistant Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Materasso.

“We’re in good shape, not just for here, but for all five corners of New York City to make sure we have enough officers on the street,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea .

Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn-in as New York City’s 110th mayor in Times Square after the ball drops. CBSN New York will have live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.