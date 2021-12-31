ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Year’s Eve Street Closures Take Effect In Midtown

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2Qa7_0dZqh6jZ00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Street closures are in effect for a significant chunk of midtown Manhattan as NYPD ramps up security before tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square .

Traffic is prohibited from 38th Street to 59th between 5th Avenue and 9th. Entrances at two Times Square subway stations are closed.

The crowd at Times Square will be smaller than usual , but security will be extensive, as in year’s past.

Uniformed and plainclothes police officers will be among the revelers. Radiation detectors and thousands of surveillance cameras are among the tools the NYPD is using to safeguard the event.

“Including, but not limited to, magnetometers, explosive trace detection machines, heavy weapons and explosive detection canines,” said NYPD Assistant Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Materasso.

“We’re in good shape, not just for here, but for all five corners of New York City to make sure we have enough officers on the street,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea .

Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn-in as New York City’s 110th mayor in Times Square after the ball drops. CBSN New York will have live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCtfi_0dZqh6jZ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC Department Of Sanitation Crews Sweep Times Square After New Year’s Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sanitation crews got right to work cleaning up Times Square after the ball drop Saturday. About 15,000 people celebrated the new year instead of the usual 60,000 because of the pandemic. Sanitation crews still had plenty of confetti to sweep off the streets. Revelers were required to be vaccinated and masked, and had more room to spread out this year. Last year, spectators were not allowed in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘Hope Is Walking Into City Hall’: Eric Adams Vows To Make City Government Better On Whirlwind First Day As NYC Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a whirlwind day for New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams. In addition to responding to a police officer who was shot, he rode the subway to work, called 911 to report a crime and told New Yorkers that his first 100 days will be dedicated to something he called “GSD” — getting stuff done. As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, when Eric Adams casually strolled into the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, Queens, he was visiting the scene of the crime that scarred his life — the place where he was arrested and beaten by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Makes Final Security Preparations For New Year’s Eve In Times Square, Barricades In Place

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is finalizing security plans for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square Friday night. Even with thousands of people expected, it will be scaled down because of the pandemic. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the countdown to 2022 will be smaller than pre-pandemic festivities: Vaccinated and masked revelers only. The usual crowd of about 60,000 people crammed in for the celebration will be down to about 15,000 to allow for social distancing. It’s another COVID precaution as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. “I hope that everything goes well, because I think it’s strange compared to other years,” said tourist...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Are New Year’s Eve Traditions A Thing Of The Past Because Of The Pandemic?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions. A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration. “We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia. “And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke. “Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

‘We Will Not Be Controlled By Crises’; Eric Adams Delivers First Address As Mayor Of New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eric Adams delivered his first address as mayor of New York City on Saturday. Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor in Times Square minutes after the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Click here to watch the swearing-in ceremony. Adams said he wanted to be sworn into office in Times Square to show the world “New York is not closed.” Early in his remarks, Adams recognized nurses, educators and other essential workers for their efforts during the ongoing COVID pandemic. “These past two years, our city workers, including educators, agency personnel, and all the women and men who keep...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Eric Adams Sworn In As New York City’s 110th Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City just after the ball dropped at midnight on Saturday. Adams held a picture of his mother and used his family’s bible to take the oath of office with other family members by his side in Times Square. Watch the full ceremony — As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported, Adams takes over a city that is dealing with an ongoing pandemic. Earlier in the the week, he laid out his COVID plan for the winter, hoping to keep businesses and schools open, while battling the spread of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

More Than 250 Flights At Major New York City-Area Airports Canceled Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Air travel chaos from COVID-related staffing shortages continued Sunday as many try to get home after the holidays. More than 2,100 flights have been canceled across the country, including more than 250 in the New York City area, according to FlightAware.com. In New Jersey, more than 123 flights at Newark Liberty International Airport were canceled. In New York, more than 95 flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport and more than 75 at LaGuardia were canceled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Manhattan#Nypd#Cbsn New York
CBS New York

Surging COVID Cases Push New Yorkers To Change New Year’s Eve Party Plans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square was scaled down this year because of COVID concerns, and some people hosting parties did the same thing. If you decided to ring in the new year with scaled-back plans, you weren’t alone. “We’re just gonna go eat some ice cream. That’s pretty much it,” Angel Aleman told CBS2’s Thalia Perez. This year, the Omicron variant wreaked havoc on many, pushing them to change plans to squash events altogether. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Bill De Blasio Moving Out Of Gracie Mansion Ahead Of Eric Adams’ Swearing In

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After Mayor-elect Eric Adams is sworn in early Saturday morning, he’ll have some moving to do. Friday at Gracie Mansion, crews were seen carrying out boxes belonging to Mayor Bill de Blasio. A spokesperson for Adams says he will be moving into the official mayoral residence on the Upper East Side. We’re told, however, he is keeping his brownstone in Brooklyn and splitting his time there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Alvin Bragg Makes History As Manhattan’s First African-American District Attorney

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan’s new District Attorney made history Saturday. Alvin Bragg, Jr. was sworn in during a private ceremony at City Hall with his family standing with him. He’s the first African-American Manhattan DA and only the fourth top prosecutor in 80 years. Bragg, who is a Harlem native, is a former federal prosecutor. He’ll take over the DA’s investigation into the Trump Organization.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Additional COVID Testing Resources Throughout Tri-State Area Help Ease Wait Times For Some Residents

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More and more people are lining up to get tested for COVID-19, but some changes in the Tri-State Area seem to be cutting wait times. Michael Wang, of Short Hills, New Jersey, got tested for COVID, along with his wife and kids, a day after coming home from a ski trip. They ran into no problems at New Jersey’s new mass testing site at the East Orange Senior Services headquarters on Halsted Street. “We registered before we came here, and it takes, like, half an hour,” he told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. Compare that to waits of three hours at nearby...
UNIONDALE, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Struck By Bullet Outside East Harlem Precinct

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is beginning the new year in the hospital after being shot while resting in his car between his shifts. It happened Saturday morning outside the 25 Precinct in East Harlem. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, police say the officer fractured his skull, but after surgery, is expected to make a full recovery. While police search for the person responsible, our new city leaders are sending a strong message gun violence will not be tolerated. Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD police commissioner Keechant Sewell pledged to tackle gun violence head on in their first news conference together since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams: Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held In Times Square Following New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Wednesday that his swearing-in ceremony will take place on Saturday morning in Times Square, shortly after the New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. The move comes after Adams last week canceled the swearing-in ceremony at 3,000-seat Kings Theatre in Brooklyn due to the surge of COVID-19 cases hitting the greater New York City area. Adams will be sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City by the city clerk, and said he will use his family’s Bible to take the oath of office. “Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman Fatally Stabbed In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly stabbing in Astoria, Queens, on Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 21st Street and Broadway. Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times in the torso and died at the hospital. Right now, it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing. No information on a possible suspect has been released at this time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Hospitals Welcome First Babies Of 2022

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some newborns have come into the world with a special distinction — they’re the first babies born in the Tri-State Area in this brand new year. Northwell Health says weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces, Ashton Robert Gabriel came into the world right at midnight, too, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. He’s the third baby for parents Megan and Rosendy. “The doctor’s like, ‘C’mon Megan, you can do this. We can make a midnight baby,'” Megan Gabriel said. She told CBS2’s Thalia Perez those were the moments just ten minutes before midnight when she began pushing. At the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City Services Under COVID Strain: MTA Cuts Trains Again Due To Staffing Shortages; FDNY Reminds 911 Is For Emergencies Only

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staffing shortages due to COVID-19 have hit the Metropolitan Transportation Authority hard, resulting in delays and cancellations on certain lines. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke to the agency about the cutbacks. Signs announcing service has been suspended on the Z, W and B trains were visible throughout the city Thursday. The suspensions and delays are exhausting commuters. “It’s very, very frustrating because sometimes we’re in a rush and I work the night shift,” one person said. “It’s frustrating, it’s very frustrating, but I’m grateful we have transportation,” another said. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Opens First Federal COVID Testing Site

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has opened its first federal COVID testing site. Gov. Phil Murphy toured the site at 90 Halsted St. in East Orange on Friday along with other officials. “With the Omicron tsunami, I think we’ve been calling it, we’re beyond calling it rather a spike, making sure residents have increased access to COVID testing, needless to say, is imperative,” he said. “If you feel ill or you have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, make sure you get tested,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. “If you’re traveling or have been at gatherings...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

CBS2 Investigates: Why Are So Many Repeat Offenders In Need Of Mental Health Services Back On NYC Streets?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From the subway to the street, NYPD data shows crime is up in New York City more than 6% compared to last year. In some of the unprovoked attacks, we’ve learned the suspect has a criminal past, with victims that have sounded the alarm before. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner investigates the troubling pattern. Scarlett Garcia, 2, was adorably social back in August, days after surveillance video showed 32-year-old Shoshannah Johnson allegedly shove her to the ground and skip away. But months later, her mother says even though she did not suffer a permanent injury, she has sustained an emotional one. “She’s afraid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy