The Real Reason You Never Saw Justin Hartley On Selling Sunset

By Nicole Cord-Cruz
 2 days ago
Netflix's "Selling Sunset" gives viewers a glimpse of some of the most luxurious homes in the beautiful city of Los Angeles — and how the elite real estate brokers of The Oppenheim Group sell them to their clients. But while it's exciting to do virtual tours of massive houses along Sunset...

E! News

Justin Hartley Recalls Meeting Sofia Pernas While in a Relationship With Chrishell Stause

For Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas, it was all about timing. In March, after about a year of dating, the This Is Us actor and the Blood & Treasure actress tied the knot. And although the duo first sparked romance rumors in 2020, they actually first met while working on The Young and the Restless from 2015 to 2016. At the time, Hartley was in a relationship with Chrishell Stause, who he married in 2017. Two years later, Hartley filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Sea Coast Echo

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas actually wed in March

Justin Hartley has clarified that he actually tied the knot with Sofia Pernas in March 2021. The 'This Is Us' actor - who was previously wed to 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause and his 'Passions' co-star Lindsay Korman - was reported to have got wed to the 32-year-old actress in May, when paparazzi photos of the pair circulated online.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds Honors ‘The Proposal’ Costar Betty White After Her Death: ‘The World Looks Different Now’

Paying tribute. After Betty White died just shy of her 100th birthday, her former Proposal costar Ryan Reynolds has honored her legacy. “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation,” Reynolds, 45, tweeted on Friday, December 31. “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Justin Hartley Seemingly Shades Marriage With Chrishell Stause; Says He Was “Forcing Things” In Previous Relationship

Chrishell Stause has had some bad luck in the relationship department over the last few years. Recently, Chrishell and her boss, Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim called it quits. The reason being that they had different ideas about family. I’m personally upset they broke up before we even got to witness their relationship on the show, but alas, this is […] The post Justin Hartley Seemingly Shades Marriage With Chrishell Stause; Says He Was “Forcing Things” In Previous Relationship appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Soap Opera Digest

Justin Hartley On New Marriage: “It Doesn’t Have To Be That Hard.”

In a new interview with Haute Living magazine, soap alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R; ex-Fox, PASSIONS) gushed about his wife of seven months, Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, Y&R). Hartley, who was previously wed to Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) and Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al), with whom he shares 17-year-old daughter, Isabella, enthused, “We got married in March [2021], and we are so happy! It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things. It doesn’t have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much. Even though we’ve only been married a few months, it’s hard to remember what it was like without her. When I re-met her, I just knew. It’s so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It’s not a codependency; I’m just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It’s healthy and it’s wonderful.” Hartley’s interview also promotes the sixth and final season of THIS IS US, which will kick off on January 4, 2022. To read the full piece, click here.
RELATIONSHIPS
thecut.com

Guess Which Selling Sunset Couple Broke Up?

In news that probably won’t surprise any Selling Sunset fans, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have officially split, People magazine reports. The announcement comes approximately five months after Stause confirmed their romance in an Instagram post captioned “The JLo effect,” a pronouncement that still confuses me. As...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Elite Daily

Justin Hartley’s Quote About Finding “The One” After Chrishell Strause Is Hard To Read

When Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Chrishell Strause in Nov. 2019, things got messy fast. On Selling Sunset, Strause claimed she was “blindsided” by the filing. And in the time since then, she’s hinted that Hartley’s rumored infidelity played a role in their split. But Strause isn’t the only one willing to get a little shady. In a Dec. 29 interview with Haute Living, Hartley spoke openly about his current wife, Sofia Petras (the same woman he was accused of cheating with), and his quotes about finding “the one” after divorcing Strause are painful and honestly, confusing to read.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Justin Hartley on marriage to Sofia Pernas: ‘Incredible when you’re not forcing things’

Justin Hartley says his nine-month-old marriage to Sofia Pernas has made him happier than he's ever been and that marriage is "incredible when you're not forcing things." The "This Is Us" star, 44, who divorced "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause, 40, in 2019 after only two years of marriage, gushed about his new bride in an interview with Haute Living that was published Tuesday.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Reveals She ‘Idealized’ Her Life with Kids Before Divorce

Drew Barrymore is the definition of resilient. The actor and talk show host has discussed her painful past as a drug-addicted child star in Hollywood, and the guilt she’s experienced while raising her daughters as a single mom. In her debut lifestyle and cookbook, Rebel Homemaker, Barrymore also revealed her struggles and triumphs while navigating a divorce from ex-husband Will Kopelman.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler and More Remember Betty White: “She Lived the Best Life Ever”

Hollywood, along with the world at large, is mourning the loss of Betty White, the legendary performer and comedian who delighted generations of fans. White, known for memorable performances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, in addition to witty stand-up comedy routines and charming talk show appearances, died early Friday at the age of 99, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas shared with People magazine in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

