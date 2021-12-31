The Real Reason You Never Saw Justin Hartley On Selling Sunset

In a new interview with Haute Living magazine, soap alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R; ex-Fox, PASSIONS) gushed about his wife of seven months, Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa, Y&R). Hartley, who was previously wed to Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) and Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al), with whom he shares 17-year-old daughter, Isabella, enthused, “We got married in March [2021], and we are so happy! It’s incredible when you’re not forcing things. It doesn’t have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, ‘Oh, this is amazing. It’s just so wonderful!’ You’re so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much. Even though we’ve only been married a few months, it’s hard to remember what it was like without her. When I re-met her, I just knew. It’s so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It’s not a codependency; I’m just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It’s healthy and it’s wonderful.” Hartley’s interview also promotes the sixth and final season of THIS IS US, which will kick off on January 4, 2022. To read the full piece, click here.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO