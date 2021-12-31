MEET YOUR NEW DAILY HABIT: CRAVERS.

The holidays are traditionally thought of as a joyous time of year. There are good times with family and friends, beautiful decorations, and lots of delicious food to eat. However, those feelings of joy and happiness are not felt by everyone. The holidays can be a time of great stress for many for reasons such as money woes, fractured family relationships, loneliness, and sadness. If you’re suffering from stress, sadness, depression or anxiety during the holidays, there are some habits you can make and keep that may have a positive impact on your well-being and psyche. Among those are:

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO