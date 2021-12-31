Driver dies after hitting deer, crashing into oncoming traffic on N.J. expressway

SPRING GROVE - Police in this York County community are still investigating an accident that caused a garbage truck to roll into a South Main Street building. York Area Regional Police said the 10:38 a.m. accident occurred when one of the crew members of the Republic Services truck, a newer model that features stand-up driving capabilities, lost his balance during a turn off Constitution Avenue and then lost control of the truck, which proceeded across the street and crashed into a building at 26 S. Main St.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO