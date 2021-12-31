Driver dies after hitting deer, crashing into oncoming traffic on N.J. expressway
A 27-year-old driver was killed after striking a deer and then careening across the highway into another vehicle on the Atlantic City Expressway...www.pennlive.com
A 27-year-old driver was killed after striking a deer and then careening across the highway into another vehicle on the Atlantic City Expressway...www.pennlive.com
Very very sad 😞 my condolences for parents n fam god have her in peace n god blesss the parents n god give them alote strength 🙏🏻✝️🧎♀️
so sad and my condolences to his family and with that said..if you see a deer in the road you should blink your lights off and on to scare them away.
Prayers for the family. Sorry for your loss. Ok now are they going to mark it as a Covid death. And was the deer wear a mask?
Comments / 31