Camden County, NJ

Driver dies after hitting deer, crashing into oncoming traffic on N.J. expressway

By Jeff Goldman
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 27-year-old driver was killed after striking a deer and then careening across the highway into another vehicle on the Atlantic City Expressway...

Comments / 31

Yesenia Otalora
2d ago

Very very sad 😞 my condolences for parents n fam god have her in peace n god blesss the parents n god give them alote strength 🙏🏻✝️🧎‍♀️

Reply
10
mejustsaying
2d ago

so sad and my condolences to his family and with that said..if you see a deer in the road you should blink your lights off and on to scare them away.

Reply(3)
5
E-Man
2d ago

Prayers for the family. Sorry for your loss. Ok now are they going to mark it as a Covid death. And was the deer wear a mask?

Reply(15)
2
