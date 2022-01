For at least one game, and against an inferior opponent, Bruce Cassidy’s line machinations worked for his Bruins. It wasn’t always pretty, and they needed a furious third-period comeback to get to overtime where they would win it, but the B’s got goals from all three of their new top-nine line combinations before Charlie Coyle scored just 34 seconds into OT to lift the B’s to a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at the Garden. It was the Bruins’ first game in 16 days.

