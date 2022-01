"The best is yet to come," Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said following his teams comeback victory against Pittsburgh last night. There is absolutely no doubt that Michigan State players, coaches, alumni and fans were very happy with the results that the 2021 football season brought them. Michigan State was picked to finish last in the Big Ten East in the preseason and Vegas betting odds had the Spartans at 4.5 wins. The Spartans ended up finishing third in one of, if not toughest divisions in the country and last night capped off a great season with a Peach Bowl victory. Was that the ultimate high for Michigan State football?

