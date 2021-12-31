Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in the New Jersey counties of Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland. * WHEN...From 5:00 AM until noon on Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor tidal flooding is likely on Monday morning, with some residual minor tidal flooding possible with Tuesday morning`s high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/08 AM 7.9 1.6 1.0 Minor 02/09 PM 6.4 0.1 1.1 None 03/09 AM 8.4 2.1 1.4 Minor 03/10 PM 7.3 1.0 1.9 None 04/10 AM 8.2 1.9 1.3 Minor Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/07 AM 6.7 2.1 1.3 Minor 02/07 PM 5.1 0.5 1.4 None 03/08 AM 6.8 2.2 1.4 Minor 03/08 PM 5.1 0.5 1.4 None 04/08 AM 6.5 1.9 1.3 Minor Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/07 AM 5.8 1.8 0.8 Minor 02/07 PM 4.2 0.2 0.9 None 03/08 AM 6.0 2.0 1.0 Minor 03/08 PM 4.5 0.5 1.1 None 04/09 AM 6.0 2.0 1.1 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/07 AM 6.9 1.8 0.9 Minor 02/08 PM 5.2 0.1 1.1 None 03/08 AM 7.1 2.0 1.1 Minor 03/09 PM 5.3 0.2 1.1 None 04/09 AM 6.9 1.8 1.0 Minor
