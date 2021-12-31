ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-01-01 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Stephens, northern Habersham, south central Rabun and central Oconee Counties through 415 AM EST At 341 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Clayton to 6 miles northeast of Clarkesville. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Westminster, Tallulah Falls, Lake Keowee, Tallulah Gorge State Park, Oconee State Park, Hollywood, Long Creek, Turnerville and Mountain Rest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Avery, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches, with the higher amounts near the Tennessee border. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell and Haywood Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow at high elevations late this evening, and then down to the valleys after midnight. A few pockets of brief freezing rain are possible during the transition, but all the precipitation should change to snow by the early morning hours. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall at heavy rates at times, allowing accumulations on roads as well. The snow may linger into the middle part of the morning along the Tennessee border, but slippery roads may persist through the remainder of the morning hours. Black ice could develop well into Tuesday.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: DeKalb The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama * Until 415 AM CST. * At 111 AM CST, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Fort Payne area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Payne, Rainsville, Crossville, Valley Head, Hammondville, Mentone, Pine Ridge, Collbran, Dog Town, Lebanon, Adamsburg, Peeks Corner, Guest, Little River Canyon NP, Desoto State Park, Skirum and Rodentown. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TO TAPER OFF BY MID MORNING Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will be possible across the area through mid morning. With temperatures near or slightly below freezing, some light ice accumulations may occur, particularly on exposed surfaces and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. If traveling this morning, use extra caution. The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected to taper off between 7 AM and 10 AM this morning.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
City
Lewes, DE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Haralson; Paulding; Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wintry Mix leading to light snow accumulations possible. Up to one half inch of snow accumulations possible. * WHERE...Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding and Haralson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low- lying areas along Humboldt Bay and the northern Humboldt coast. High tide is predicted to be around 8.8 feet at North Spit tidal gauge around 10 AM this morning. Minor flooding is possible whenever tide levels reach 8.8 feet. On Monday...strong southwest winds may result in enhanced wave run up at area beaches and possibly water from Humboldt Bay pushing onto highway 101 around 11 AM Monday morning when high tide is forecast to peak at 8.73 feet. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to noon PST Sunday for the coastal flood advisory and from 10 AM to 2 PM for the coastal flood watch. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Rabun WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated 3 to 5 inch amounts at the higher ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia and western North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow from the high elevations and then down to the valleys after midnight. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall hard enough to accumulate, even on the roads. Untreated roads may remain slippery through the late morning Monday. Black ice could develop Monday night into Tuesday morning.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of at least 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions including snow-covered roads will likely impact the Monday morning commute, potentially lingering into the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times Monday morning. Users should closely monitor the forecast today, as additional changes, potentially significant, are possible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Henderson, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Henderson; Macon; McDowell Mountains; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Transylvania WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated 3 to 5 inch amounts at the higher ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia and western North Carolina. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow from the high elevations and then down to the valleys after midnight. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall hard enough to accumulate, even on the roads. Untreated roads may remain slippery through the late morning Monday. Black ice could develop Monday night into Tuesday morning.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of at least 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions including snow-covered roads will likely impact the Monday morning commute, potentially lingering into the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour at times Monday morning. Users should closely monitor the forecast today, as additional changes, potentially significant, are possible.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 11:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low- lying areas along Humboldt Bay and the northern Humboldt coast. High tide is predicted to be around 8.8 feet at North Spit tidal gauge around 10 AM this morning. Minor flooding is possible whenever tide levels reach 8.8 feet. On Monday...strong southwest winds may result in enhanced wave run up at area beaches and possibly water from Humboldt Bay pushing onto highway 101 around 11 AM Monday morning when high tide is forecast to peak at 8.73 feet. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to noon PST Sunday for the coastal flood advisory and from 10 AM to 2 PM for the coastal flood watch. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Tazewell WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Wind gusts will be diminising early this morning.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling this evening into early Monday morning. Slick roadways will be most common on bridges and overpasses. For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe; Russell WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Rain/snow mix expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Monroe, Russell, Cumberland, and Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 5:16 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/05 PM 2.8 1.4 1.6 0-1 Minor 03/04 AM 1.4 -0.0 0.9 1 None 03/06 PM 1.2 -0.2 0.0 1 None 04/06 AM 1.1 -0.3 0.6 0 None 04/07 PM 2.6 1.2 1.5 1 Minor 05/07 AM 2.4 1.0 1.9 0 None
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-03 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY .Gusty southeast winds will cause drifting snow across the Palouse, Camas Prairie, and Pomeroy today into Monday. The threat for blowing and drifting snow will expand north and west toward Ritzville...Davenport...and Airway Heights Sunday night. Snow that is on the ground now will drift across roads and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. Another round of moderate to locally heavy snow will develop over the Cascades Sunday afternoon and spread into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible in the valleys and 8 to 14 inches for the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in the Delaware counties of Kent and Sussex. * WHEN...From 5:00 AM until noon on Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor tidal flooding is likely on Monday morning, with some residual minor tidal flooding possible with Tuesday morning`s high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.1 ft, Moderate 7.1 ft, Major 8.1 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/09 AM 6.7 1.5 -0.1 Minor 02/09 PM 4.6 -0.6 -0.1 None 03/09 AM 6.5 1.3 -0.4 Minor 03/10 PM 4.7 -0.5 -0.1 None 04/10 AM 6.6 1.4 -0.2 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/08 AM 6.3 1.7 0.8 Minor 02/08 PM 4.9 0.2 1.1 None 03/09 AM 6.7 2.0 1.2 Minor 03/09 PM 5.2 0.5 1.3 None 04/10 AM 6.6 2.0 1.2 Minor
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 4 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The tidal Delaware River and its tidal tributaries. * WHEN...From 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor tidal flooding is possible on Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/01 PM 8.5 1.8 1.9 Minor 03/01 AM 7.0 0.3 1.7 None 03/02 PM 8.6 1.9 2.1 Minor 04/02 AM 7.5 0.8 2.2 None 04/03 PM 8.5 1.8 2.0 Minor 05/03 AM 7.0 0.3 1.7 None Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/02 PM 9.6 1.9 1.4 Minor 03/02 AM 8.1 0.4 1.3 None 03/03 PM 9.7 2.0 1.5 Minor 04/03 AM 8.4 0.7 1.5 None 04/03 PM 9.7 2.0 1.6 Minor 05/04 AM 8.4 0.7 1.5 None
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in Kent County in Delaware. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor tidal flooding is likely on Monday morning, with some residual minor tidal flooding possible with Tuesday morning`s high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.1 ft, Moderate 7.1 ft, Major 8.1 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/09 AM 6.8 1.6 0.0 Minor 02/09 PM 4.6 -0.6 -0.1 None 03/09 AM 6.9 1.7 0.0 Minor 03/10 PM 4.8 -0.4 0.0 None 04/10 AM 6.8 1.6 0.0 Minor 04/11 PM 4.8 -0.4 0.0 None
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Fairfield COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Fairfield County. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/10 AM 10.1/10.6 2.2/ 2.7 1.3/ 1.8 0 MINOR 02/11 PM 8.6/ 9.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE 03/11 AM 9.1/ 9.6 1.2/ 1.7 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 04/12 AM 8.7/ 9.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE 04/12 PM 9.4/ 9.9 1.5/ 2.0 0.8/ 1.3 0 MINOR BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/10 AM 9.3/ 9.8 2.0/ 2.5 1.3/ 1.8 0 MINOR 02/11 PM 7.6/ 8.1 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE 03/11 AM 8.7/ 9.2 1.4/ 1.9 0.8/ 1.3 1 MINOR 04/12 AM 7.6/ 8.1 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE 04/12 PM 8.6/ 9.1 1.3/ 1.8 0.8/ 1.3 0 NONE
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

