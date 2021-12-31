Minimum wage increases to $15 across Long Island

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Stargazer,” the famed but storm-damaged sculpture in Manorville that is considered locally as the gateway to the Hamptons, was saved this year. Lindenhurst-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Harvey Manes of the Manes American Peace Prize Foundation presented a $100,000 check in September to David Morris, who fabricated “Stargazer” with his late life partner, artist Linda Scott. The donation will help fund the beloved artwork’s much-needed restoration. The 50-foot-tall sculpture of a deer head glancing toward the heavens with a branch in its mouth has been increasingly weather worn since being erected three decades ago. The metal, wood and stucco sculpture located on a sod farm off Route 111 incurred some of its worst damage when Tropical Storm Isaias left its frame partially exposed last year.

