Minimum Wage

Minimum wage increases to $15 across Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Long Islanders will see a bump in their pay today....

longisland.news12.com

WZOZ 103.1

New York’s Minimum Wage Goes Up Again

The base wage for workers in New York State is about to go up again. The minimum wage in the state increases December 31 to $13.20 an hour except for fast food workers around the state who are already making 15-dollars an hour. That increase is a 70-cent hike for the majority of employees outside of New York City.
