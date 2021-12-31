ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 signs you’re in a healthy relationship

By Knowridge
 2 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Do you wonder how healthy relationships could be nurtured?

Where it starts and how to keep a healthy relationship going?

When you have been in a relationship for a long time, it can be difficult to keep the relationship healthy. Either you or your partner may lapse into bad habits that cause arguments.

Communication is key to a healthy relationship, and both partners should be equally invested in the relationship to ensure its success.

While relationships can be hard work, they are also incredibly fulfilling and worth the effort.

In a healthy relationship, you communicate openly, you argue, you keep relationship details private, you don’t hold grudges, you have realistic expectations, you take time and space for yourself, having a life outside the relationship, etc.

This video shows you 12 signs you’re in a healthy relationship. Which of these healthy relationship habits do you relate to? Which do you agree or disagree with?

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: Psych2Go

