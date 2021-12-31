ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade County Public Schools announces new mask policies

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent Alberto Carvalho announced new protocols for all Miami-Dade County Public Schools due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Carvalho announced Thursday that starting January 3rd, masks will be mandatory for all adults entering...

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Department of Education Takes Active Measures to Prevent Illegal and Discriminatory Use of Restraint and Seclusion in Schools

BALTIMORE, MD (December 30, 2021) – Fully committed to ensuring all students have a safe environment to learn and thrive, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is conducting a top-to-bottom review of existing regulations, policies, and procedures to prevent the illegal and excessive use of restraint and seclusion. On December 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of […] The post Maryland State Department of Education Takes Active Measures to Prevent Illegal and Discriminatory Use of Restraint and Seclusion in Schools appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School Moves To Virtual Learning Due To COVID-19 Staffing Issues

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A staffing issue related to COVID-19 will move one elementary school in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to remote learning this week. The diocese says that seven staff members at Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. “Although we seemed to have conquered the odds and provided in-person learning for over a year and a half through this pandemic, I am afraid that we are not invincible and COVID has finally forced me to make some difficult decisions,” said Principal Erin Rice in a letter to families. The school tried to find substitute teachers but they could not get enough to cover each class. Students can pick up their school materials on Monday and classes will go virtual on Tuesday, lasting until Friday, January 7. “We expect that this month is going to require a great deal of flexibility on the part of everyone,” said Director of Diocese of Pittsburgh Catholic Schools Michelle Peduto. “We are in continued consultation with local physicians and health agencies.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Local school districts on whether to return in-person or virtual learning

Virtual or in-person learning? The rise in COVID-19 cases, coupled with problems getting tested, have some calling for school districts to postpone the return to in-person learning. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Some citizens and parents have mixed reactions to decisions...
Lower Merion School District Delays Return For Students, Will Assess Staffing Monday, Superintendent Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students in the Lower Merion School District won’t go back to class on Monday, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent. Employees will be tested for COVID Monday to ensure adequate staffing and resources are available so students can return in-person. If that’s the case, schools will reopen for full in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Masks will be required on school buses and in all district buildings. Read the entire letter below. Dear LMSD Families, I hope you enjoyed a relaxing winter break. Although schools were closed, LMSD administrators have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and meeting...
Broward School Board Votes To Make Masks Mandatory For Visitors, Vendors; Optional For Students

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, Broward’s School Board held an emergency meeting Friday to review and possibly revise their safety protocols. They voted for masks to remain optional for students and staff, but make masks mandatory for visitors and vendors – the superintendent has authority to amend the policy. The new policy goes into effect on Monday, January 3rd. Masks for students remain optional but strongly encouraged. The option is similar to what Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced on Thursday. Beginning Monday, Jan. 6, all adults entering county...
Masks required for all adults, not students, in Miami-Dade schools beginning Monday

When classes resume Monday following a two-week winter break, all adults, including teachers, entering Miami-Dade schools will be required to wear masks, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Thursday. Students, however, will be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks while indoors, he said. Recent legislation that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in...
Teachers Union Slams "Last-Minute Scramble" Testing Plan For Schools

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced a new plan to help provide free at-home rapid COVID tests for educators in the Commonwealth, but not everyone is happy with the plan. The plan involves sending out 200,000 testing kits to school districts all across...
Nearly 152,000 Take-Home Rapid COVID Tests Distributed By Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the county has distributed nearly 152,000 take-home rapid COVID tests. “I’m extremely proud of our County team’s efforts distributing 152,000 tests at our libraries in two days to meet the surge in demand for COVID-19 testing and keep our community safe,” said Mayor Cava. In an effort to combat the highly-contagious omicron variant, the county started giving out kits on Christmas Eve at five library locations. The distributions continued on Monday at 27 library locations. The distribution program was a collaboration between Miami-Dade Public Library System, Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center. While the county said all available test kits have been distributed at this time, Cava added that “this week we’ll continue stepping up to serve residents by expanding hours and adding testing sites across the County.”
Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe Counties

The demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing in South Florida as the omicron variant spreads across the state and nation. Long lines of residents trying to get tested for COVID-19 were seen in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties as families gathered for the holidays, with some reporting waiting in lines for hours at a time.
