Diets

Can keto diet help you lose weight effectively?

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The ketogenic diet is a high-fat adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet that in medicine is used mainly to treat hard-to-control (refractory) epilepsy in children.

The diet forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates.

The underlying theory that ketogenic diets have some sort of metabolic advantage, has been experimentally falsified.

The keto diet’s proponents’ own studies showed the exact opposite: ketogenic diets actually put you at a metabolic disadvantage and slow the loss of body fat.

How much does fat loss slow down on a low-carb diet? This video will tell you.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

Source: NutritionFacts.org

Comments

