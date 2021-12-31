Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Are you having insomnia or sleep deprivation?

Sleep deprivation, also known as sleep insufficiency or sleeplessness, is the condition of not having adequate duration and/or quality of sleep to support decent alertness, performance, and health.

It can be either chronic or acute and may vary widely in severity.

Sleep deprivation effects include increased risk of physical illness, higher risk of obesity and weight gain, emotional instability, and obviously fatigue.

If you’ve crammed for an exam or had a lot on your mind because of overthinking, anxiety or depression, know that you are not alone.

In fact, according to CDC, 1 in 3 people don’t get enough sleep. Did you sleep well last night? This video shows you how sleep deprivation affects your mind and body.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: Psych2Go