Murder investigations have been launched after two boys were stabbed to death in separate incidents within an hour of each other on Thursday evening, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.No arrests have been made, and neither victim has been named yet by the Metropolitan Police.Scotland Yard said there was no intelligence to link the two...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO