ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Wrestling Northstars handle West Genesee, take third at Haines Tournament

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bwlbd_0dZqdaVU00

CENTRAL NEW YORK – The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling team closed out 2021 with an appearance Tuesday at the Kenneth Haines Memorial Tournament, moved to Fulton this year after a long tenure at SUNY-Oswego.

By then, the Northstars had gained plenty of confidence from its Dec. 22 meet against West Genesee, where it dominated the higher weight classes on the way to a 54-20 victory over the Wildcats.

Opening at 172 pounds gave C-NS a great chance to take charge, which it immediately did as Ayden Sprague pinned WG’s Preston Elia early in the second period.

Dylan Firenze won at 189 pounds when Jacob Severson claimed an injury default, while Kamdin Bembry (215 pounds) needed just 57 seconds to pin Omar Almlaiti. At 285 pounds, Joe Kozubowski pinned Derek Dishaw in 2:22.

A forfeit to Kevin Mossow at 110 pounds was followed, at 126 pounds, by Kennedy Thomas taking just 53 seconds to pin Mason Doran.

Dominick Racht (138 pounds) got his fall over Elliott Petrie in 67 seconds after Drew Baker (132 [pounds) took 2:34 to pin Charles Sorbello. John Sherbourne closed out the match at 160 pounds with a third-period pin of Colin McAvan.

Then it was on to the Haines Tournament, where C-NS, led by wins from Firenze and Anthony Ciciarelli, picked up 180 points to finish third behind Fulton and Canastota as Liverpool, returning to action, was sixth with 100 points.

Moving down to 172, Firenze beat Liverpool’s Connor Kral 4-0 in the semifinals before holding off APW-Pulaski’s Conner Shaw 5-1 in the championship round.

Meanwhlie, Ciciarelli prevailed at 118 pounds, pinning Fulton’s Jack Phillips late in the first period of the semifinal and, in the title bout, beating Phillips’ teammate, Kallen Roberts, with a third-period fall.

Sherbourne reached the finals at 160 before a 7-2 defeat to Canastota’s Evan Austerman, while pins in their respective consolation bouts gave Bembry (215), Racht (132 pounds) and Thomas (126) third-place finishes. Zion Mukasa finished fourth at 138.

Liverpool, for its part, had Cade Leombrone reach the finals at 285 before Fulton’s Logan Murphy pinned him. Owen Atchie, at 160 pounds, edged Lyle Walker (Camden) for third place.

Kral took fourth at 172, with Nick Ault (138) and Josiah Russell (145) each recording fifth-place finishes. Carson Rice (110 pounds), Lucas Smith (126) and Tyler Vivacqua (132) each had sixth-place efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool girls bowlers battle Baldwinsville in 2-1 defeat

LIVERPOOL – It’s rare to have a high school girls bowling match feature the type of quality and performance that was on display Tuesday when Liverpool took on Baldwinsville last Tuesday at Flamingo Bowl. Ashley Hardy and Makezni Ormsby both had 10-strike games – and the Warriors, with a total pinfall of 2.676, still found […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Suny#Combat#The Cicero North Syracuse#Suny Oswego#Wg#The Haines Tournament#Canastota#Apw#Fulton
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS, Liverpool hockey battle at Optimist Tournament

CICERO – For the first time this winter, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool ice hockey teams were in the same building, battling for honors during the annual Optimist Tournament at the Twin Rinks. Both first-round games on Wednesday proved memorable in their own way. In the Northstars’ case, it...
CICERO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Bees’ Sam Mellenger wins twice at pre-holiday indoor track meet

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Two days before Christmas, Baldiwnsville boys indoor track and field sprinter Sam Mellinger found himself again the fastest man in the field. The Westhill Invitational at SRC Arena on Dec. 23 gave Mellinger yet another chance to showcase his speed in the 55-meter dash. In 6.66 seconds, Mellinger easily topped the second-place 6.90 from PSLA-Fowler’s Andre McClain.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA boys basketball win streak climbs to 33 in a row

DEWITT – A busy week of holiday boys basketball tournaments was supposed to peak Wednesday when Christian Brothers Academy put its 32-game win streak on the line against Fayetteville-Manlius in the opening round of the Manny Leone Holiday Classic. Except the Hornets never got there, sidelined like so many...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Hockey Bees blank Auburn, 3-0, for fourth shutout of season

AUBURN – Going into 2022, the Baldwinsville ice hockey team are in prime form, having won seven games in a row, four of them shutouts. Perhaps as important, the Bees have avoided COVID-19 shutdowns that affected its two main Division I rivals, West Genesee and Syracuse, both of whom were sidelined for two weeks at […]
AUBURN, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy