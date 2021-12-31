Hoover man killed in apparent assault
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A man was shot and killed in an apparent assault on Thursday, December 30. According to the...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A man was shot and killed in an apparent assault on Thursday, December 30. According to the...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0