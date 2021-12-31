ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 400,000 at-home COVID-19 tests will start to be handed out to state residents early next week. After delay, tests delivered to state Friday.

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

The more than 400,000 at-home COVID-19 tests that finally arrived in Connecticut early Friday will begin to be handed out to state residents early next week.

Surrounded by boxes containing the 426,000 tests at a state warehouse in New Britain, Gov. Ned Lamont urged community leaders to prioritize vulnerable residents, including those with symptoms, homeless people and front line workers. More tests were expected to arrive through the weekend in advance of free distribution in municipalities next week.

The tests arrived hours after Lamont held a Thursday evening press conference and admitted that a deal for Connecticut to buy millions of at-home tests to hand out to residents fell apart when the state was outbid. By Friday morning, the state had found new suppliers, including Aetna parent CVS Health, to provide the test kits that will be handed out free to state residents and used in schools.

“We got ourselves to the front of the line,” Lamont said, noting that the state is dealing with a “Gold Rush” mentality in competition for the rapid test kits. Until more test kits arrive in coming days and weeks, tests should go to people who truly need them, he said.

“If you’re showing symptoms, get a test kit, if you’re going to be going into a school on Monday, do public safety work or forward facing public workers who feel like they may have something going on, get a test,” Lamont said. “Otherwise, you can hold off a little bit. We’re going to have a lot more tests in the next couple of weeks so that we can prioritize the people that are most in need.”

Lamont said the state is still working to sign new agreements to replace the tests he thought the state had purchased. Earlier this week, the state announced it had a deal to buy 3 million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and 6 million N95 masks to help curb the spread of the virus. Two million of the tests were to go to schools. The deal, valued at more than $18 million, fell apart when the state was outbid.

Lamont and administration officials said they were told the tests were on the way from California, when in fact Connecticut was the loser in a deal that was “misrepresented” to state officials. It was not immediately clear who was getting the tests instead.

The development — after Lamont said the tests were on the way all week — stunned municipalities across Connecticut who were planning to hand out the free tests on Thursday and Friday. The Lamont administration had said repeatedly this week that the delay was due to shipping and supply chain problems.

“The entire state of Connecticut was misled by the governor’s office on Monday at a time when information and data is critical. At this point, we need to trust, but verify, everything that comes out of that office.,’’ House Republican leader Vincent Candelora said Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut is now in the midst of one of the most severe surges of the nearly two-year old pandemic. There are nearly 1,200 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and the state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 14%. On Thursday, the state reported 7,700 new cases, the most of any day during the pandemic.

No statewide COVID-19 numbers were released Friday, but in the Yale New Haven Health System, Chief Executive Officer Marna Borgstrom said hospitals are struggling with a rising caseload of patients very ill with the virus.

Borgstrom said that the system’s five hospitals had 513 Covid-positive patients hospitalized as of Friday morning.

This is a “fivefold increase” from the just over 100 patients the system had hospitalized at the beginning of the month, Borgstom said, speaking during a Friday morning Zoom meeting.

Of the 513 hospitalized patients, 76 were in the ICU and 49 were on ventilators, YNHH officials said. Nineteen of those patients are children and five children were in the ICU Friday, officials said.

“There are people who are very, very ill,” said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief clinical officer at Yale New Haven Health.

But Balcezak also noted that, as the demand across the state for COVID-19 testing increases, the YNHH system had to hire off-duty police officers at all of the YNHH testing sites “because of unruly behavior” on the part of some people who sought care there.

“This is an uptick in some unfortunate behaviors,” Balcezak said.

Now, all testing by YNHH will be done by appointment only and through the system’s website, he said. Officials also stressed that routine Covid testing will not be done at emergency rooms.

Balcezak and Borgstom stressed what they said was the need to show civility and kindness toward hospital personnel. The hospital system is not allowing visitors, except with certain exceptions,

“We are in this together, all of us have a part to play in this pandemic,” Balcezak said.

He said “we are going to see more challenges before it gets better.”

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Information from Connecticut Mirror is included in this story.

How the Lamont plan to buy thousands of COVID-19 tests fell apart: a ‘mind-blowing’ pandemic odyssey

With coronavirus cases spiking, hospitalizations surging and Connecticut residents waiting as long as four hours for a COVID-19 test, Gov. Ned Lamont was faced with yet another crisis in the nearly two-year old pandemic. New Year’s Eve was days away and the governor had to find at-home COVID-19 tests. After nearly two years of wheeling and dealing for masks, surgical gloves and all manner of ...
Connecticut towns begin passing out state-supplied COVID-19 test kits, as others plan for distribution this week

A few Connecticut towns and cities began distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits supplied by the state Saturday, as others plan to do the same in the coming days. The kits are part of a large shipment delivered to the state Friday following a multiday saga in which an initial agreement to purchase 3 million tests fell through. Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that more test kits will arrive ...
Omicron spike presents new struggle for Connecticut restaurants

With COVID-19 positivity rates rising to the highest levels since the pandemic began, driven by the highly contagious but apparently milder omicron variant, Connecticut restaurateurs are bracing for a difficult winter, preserving consumer confidence and keeping doors open with a staff reduced by infection. “Everyone I know has it or knows someone who has it,” said Mike Harden, owner of four ...
Disability rights groups lobby Gov. Lamont to prioritize vulnerable residents in distribution of COVID-19 test kits, masks

Two Connecticut disability rights groups have written to Gov. Ned Lamont asking him to prioritize people with high risk of severe illness in the process of distributing COVID-19 test kits and masks. The governor has given municipalities wide discretion in passing out supplies secured by the state, suggesting — but not requiring — that they focus particularly on their most vulnerable residents. ...
Connecticut’s first babies born in 2022

Kimberly Torres and Orlando Morales of Shelton welcomed the state’s first baby of 2022 into the world at 12:39 a.m. New Year’s Day. Baby Orlando Michael Morales Jr., born at St. Vincent Memorial Center in Bridgeport, weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 inches. “What a great way to start our new year,” the couple said. A few minutes later, Jay’Lon Osiris Smart arrived, the first ...
Connecticut steps up drive to reforest treeless neighborhoods with $180,000 for five communities

Looking to curb asthma rates, ease the impact of summer heat waves and perhaps reduce neighborhood stress, Connecticut will be planting trees in some decidedly non-green neighborhoods of Windsor, Greenwich, Stratford, Bridgeport and New Haven. The state recently announced that it will spend about $180,000 next year to encourage small urban forests. It’s part of a bigger campaign to get more ...
Robert Devlin, Connecticut’s new inspector general, on policing the police

Judge Robert Devlin, newly appointed as Connecticut’s first inspector general and responsible in the era of Defund the Police for investigating all cases involving deadly force by law enforcement, is probably beginning the most challenging chapter in a career that has never involved sitting in quiet offices. He has been a government lawyer defending the indigent, a mob prosecutor, presiding ...
Pandemic helps fuel Connecticut’s strong home sale market in 2021, a welcome change from residential real estate’s struggles of the last decade

The strongest residential real estate market in a decade — touched off by the pandemic — set the stage for 2021′s home buying frenzy across much of Connecticut, which was boosted by a shift in housing needs as a result of COVID-19 and marked by surging sale prices. Three times — in February, March and July — the Hartford metro area drew national attention for its stunning drop in inventory of ...
