More than 400,000 at-home COVID-19 tests will start to be handed out to state residents early next week. After delay, tests delivered to state Friday.

The more than 400,000 at-home COVID-19 tests that finally arrived in Connecticut early Friday will begin to be handed out to state residents early next week.

Surrounded by boxes containing the 426,000 tests at a state warehouse in New Britain, Gov. Ned Lamont urged community leaders to prioritize vulnerable residents, including those with symptoms, homeless people and front line workers. More tests were expected to arrive through the weekend in advance of free distribution in municipalities next week.

The tests arrived hours after Lamont held a Thursday evening press conference and admitted that a deal for Connecticut to buy millions of at-home tests to hand out to residents fell apart when the state was outbid. By Friday morning, the state had found new suppliers, including Aetna parent CVS Health, to provide the test kits that will be handed out free to state residents and used in schools.

“We got ourselves to the front of the line,” Lamont said, noting that the state is dealing with a “Gold Rush” mentality in competition for the rapid test kits. Until more test kits arrive in coming days and weeks, tests should go to people who truly need them, he said.

“If you’re showing symptoms, get a test kit, if you’re going to be going into a school on Monday, do public safety work or forward facing public workers who feel like they may have something going on, get a test,” Lamont said. “Otherwise, you can hold off a little bit. We’re going to have a lot more tests in the next couple of weeks so that we can prioritize the people that are most in need.”

Lamont said the state is still working to sign new agreements to replace the tests he thought the state had purchased. Earlier this week, the state announced it had a deal to buy 3 million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests and 6 million N95 masks to help curb the spread of the virus. Two million of the tests were to go to schools. The deal, valued at more than $18 million, fell apart when the state was outbid.

Lamont and administration officials said they were told the tests were on the way from California, when in fact Connecticut was the loser in a deal that was “misrepresented” to state officials. It was not immediately clear who was getting the tests instead.

The development — after Lamont said the tests were on the way all week — stunned municipalities across Connecticut who were planning to hand out the free tests on Thursday and Friday. The Lamont administration had said repeatedly this week that the delay was due to shipping and supply chain problems.

“The entire state of Connecticut was misled by the governor’s office on Monday at a time when information and data is critical. At this point, we need to trust, but verify, everything that comes out of that office.,’’ House Republican leader Vincent Candelora said Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut is now in the midst of one of the most severe surges of the nearly two-year old pandemic. There are nearly 1,200 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and the state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 14%. On Thursday, the state reported 7,700 new cases, the most of any day during the pandemic.

No statewide COVID-19 numbers were released Friday, but in the Yale New Haven Health System, Chief Executive Officer Marna Borgstrom said hospitals are struggling with a rising caseload of patients very ill with the virus.

Borgstrom said that the system’s five hospitals had 513 Covid-positive patients hospitalized as of Friday morning.

This is a “fivefold increase” from the just over 100 patients the system had hospitalized at the beginning of the month, Borgstom said, speaking during a Friday morning Zoom meeting.

Of the 513 hospitalized patients, 76 were in the ICU and 49 were on ventilators, YNHH officials said. Nineteen of those patients are children and five children were in the ICU Friday, officials said.

“There are people who are very, very ill,” said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief clinical officer at Yale New Haven Health.

But Balcezak also noted that, as the demand across the state for COVID-19 testing increases, the YNHH system had to hire off-duty police officers at all of the YNHH testing sites “because of unruly behavior” on the part of some people who sought care there.

“This is an uptick in some unfortunate behaviors,” Balcezak said.

Now, all testing by YNHH will be done by appointment only and through the system’s website, he said. Officials also stressed that routine Covid testing will not be done at emergency rooms.

Balcezak and Borgstom stressed what they said was the need to show civility and kindness toward hospital personnel. The hospital system is not allowing visitors, except with certain exceptions,

“We are in this together, all of us have a part to play in this pandemic,” Balcezak said.

He said “we are going to see more challenges before it gets better.”

