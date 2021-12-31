Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae says Seong Gi-hun will play the game again in season 2

Lee Jung-jae has confirmed that his Squid Game character will play the game once more when the show returns for a second season.

The Korean-language drama was a surprise hit for Netflix when it dropped earlier this year, quickly becoming the streaming service’s most watched show of all time.

A second season was confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in November.

Speaking to People , the show’s star Lee discussed the fate of his character Seong Gi-Hun, who at the end of the series won the game and was released from the arena. The final episode, however, hinted that he would return to the game in order confront the people running it.

“I have no idea what will happen or the scale of it, but the only thing [Hwang] did tell me was that Seong Gi-hun is going to be in the show again, and he’s going to be playing in the arena again,” he said.

“I hope there’s some sort of twist that’ll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers. If it was predictable, it would be no fun.”

Earlier this week, Hwang suggested that a third outing was also on the cards , saying: “I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three. We will come to a conclusion soon.”

“We are aware that everyone is waiting [for the next season to come out] so we’re all trying to think positively about the creation of the next season,” he added.