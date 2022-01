Even with the ongoing playoff drought the franchise is suffering, I’m not quite sure anything fits the word “disappointment” in regards to the Philadelphia Phillies more than Scott Kingery. It took me more than a decade of watching Phillies baseball before I saw them reach the postseason. That’s nothing new. With Kingery, my dismay is a little different. I had never seen the franchise put so much faith in a prospect and have it turn against them.

