It appears that Matt Nagy will be sticking around until the end of the season. If we were honest with ourselves, we knew that this was going to happen. In its 101 years of existence, the Chicago Bears have never fired a head coach before the end of the season. The hope for many here was to see Matt Nagy gone sooner due to the new rule put in place by the NFL that allows teams to do virtual interviews with potential head-coaching candidates.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO