ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK had over 2 million COVID-19 cases in week to Dec. 23 – official estimate

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – More than 2 million people in Britain tested positive for COVID-19 in the week before Christmas, Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates published on Friday showed, with the...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Brexit: ‘the biggest disaster any government has ever negotiated’

A British cheesemaker who predicted Brexit would cost him hundreds of thousands of pounds in exports has called the UK’s departure from the EU single market a disaster, after losing his entire wholesale and retail business in the bloc over the past year. Simon Spurrell, the co-founder of the Cheshire Cheese Company, said personal advice from a government minister to pursue non-EU markets to compensate for his losses had proved to be “an expensive joke”.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
Reuters

First person dies from Omicron variant in United Kingdom

LONDON (Reuters) -At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, warning that the variant now accounted for 40% of infections in the British capital. Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Santander UK hands out £130 mn in Christmas Day error

Santander's UK bank on Thursday was seeking to recover £130 million ($175 million) it paid out on Christmas Day by mistake. Due to a "technical issue," 75,000 payments by some 2,000 corporate and commercial account holders were made twice to their recipients, the bank said in a statement sent to AFP, confirming a report in The Times. The duplicated transactions made on Christmas morning came from the bank's own reserves, meaning that none of the clients were left out of pocket, the bank said. It added that it "will be working hard with many banks across the UK to recover the duplicated transactions over the coming days".
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Covid#Christmas#Wales#Reuters#Omicron#Ons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Marietta Daily Journal

Knighthood for Tony Blair as scientists also honored in Britain

LONDON — The medical chiefs leading the United Kingdom's battle against coronavirus have been recognized in the New Year Honors list while the Queen has knighted former Prime Minister Tony Blair. The longest-serving Labour PM said it was an "immense honor" to have been made a Knight Companion of...
HEALTH
Reuters

Ireland smashes daily COVID-19 case record

DUBLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ireland became the latest country to smash its previous record number of daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, reporting 16,428 new infections as those requiring treatment in hospital also began to rise, the health department said. That topped the 11,182 reported on Dec. 24 with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: England reports another record rise in cases with 162,572 new infections

A new record of 162,572 Covid cases has been registered in the past 24 hours in England, government figures show.The number is up from the 160,276 new lab-confirmed Covid cases in the previous 24-hour period reported on Friday.The figure does not include cases in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have not been published.A further 154 people died in England within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, Saturday’s figures showed.Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The new record came as experts warned...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy