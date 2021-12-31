UK had over 2 million COVID-19 cases in week to Dec. 23 – official estimate

Santander's UK bank on Thursday was seeking to recover £130 million ($175 million) it paid out on Christmas Day by mistake. Due to a "technical issue," 75,000 payments by some 2,000 corporate and commercial account holders were made twice to their recipients, the bank said in a statement sent to AFP, confirming a report in The Times. The duplicated transactions made on Christmas morning came from the bank's own reserves, meaning that none of the clients were left out of pocket, the bank said. It added that it "will be working hard with many banks across the UK to recover the duplicated transactions over the coming days".

