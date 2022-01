FORESTHILL (CBS13) — The Placer County community of Foresthill is in survival mode right now. The power is out and downed trees have left the area looking like more of a disaster zone. So much snow had fallen so fast, first responders could not get to people calling for help while being trapped in their own homes. Four separate oak trees fell on a Foresthill home on Bellwood Court with a family sleeping inside. The living room ceiling was left with a giant hole and the broken beams and Insulation exposed. Becky Cody is staying in a nearby motel now. She lives in the home...

FORESTHILL, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO