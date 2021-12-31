ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Outfits Fashion Girls Will Wear In 2022

thezoereport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one of your resolutions for 2022 is to...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Edgy Hairstyles for Women Over 70 with Sass

Edgy hairstyles for women over 70 are any short to long haircuts that carry out a bold statement. This trend is all about neat angles, fun colors, and shaved undercuts!. Rule #1: Keep the pieces softer and flirty around the face and have volume in the crown. These serve as a mini facelift, says stylist Lana Carmona of Salina, KS.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Girls
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's skin-baring red Met Gala gown, plus more fashion hits and misses of 2021

It's time for Wonderwall.com to round up the best and worst red carpet celebrity fashion of the year! We're kicking things off with Megan Fox's funky Met Gala ensemble from Sept. 13 — this ruby red Dundas dress. Though it was an eye-catching color, the caged cut-outs with lace-up details and that sky-high slit were elements that lost us. Paired with blunt bangs, this look just really wasn't one of our favorites this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

I Thrift Almost All My Outfits—Here's What I Always Look for While Shopping

When a thrifting haul comes up on my TikTok For You Page, it's hard to resist the urge to watch. I love seeing the unique items people find in their local thrift or vintage shop and living vicariously through them. I thrifted heavily throughout college, but sometimes I still struggle with knowing what to look for in the massive stores and figuring out what could easily be styled. One of my favorite avid thrifters on TikTok, Bridget Brown, eases that struggle for me. I cannot ignore her videos, because she simply finds stuff that sometimes looks too good to be true. She knows how to find the goods, from '70s heeled boots to chunky knits and scarves. Since she seems to be an expert at thrifting and incorporating the pieces into her everyday wardrobe, I decided to ask her for all her shopping tips and what she looks for heading into the store.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 5’2”, the search to find the best petite dresses for women is one I embark on every season. If you’re like me and under 5’4”, you are fully aware that securing fashionable yet suitable dresses to fit our frame is no easy feat. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace my height when I realized that despite my peers, friends, and colleagues’ towering heights, I was not getting any taller and nor am I committed to wearing heels regularly (no, thank you!). I’ve found dresses to be my go-to style uniform for the office, dinner dates, parties, and beyond. I love wearing dresses of all styles and shapes—maxi, midi, and mini. Especially during the fall and winter season, I love to style them up or down with a quick swap of shoes, whether they are flats, boots, or heels. Just make sure to have your tights handy too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Celebrities Are Obsessed With This Y2K Hairstyle — And So Are We

With the plethora of frosted highlights, space buns, hair clips, and zig zag parts, it’s safe to say that the resurgence of the late '90s and early ‘00s beauty is back and here to stay. “The Y2K [hairstyle] trends are cool because they are playful, nostalgic, and require minimal effort,” says Rubyna Kim, StyleSeat hairstylist. TikTok has racked up 1.6 billion views (and growing) on #Y2K tutorials. And stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo are even showing up with hair clips and space buns to red carpet events.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Rebel Wilson Is a Sultry Santa in Sequin Leggings & Patent Slingback Pumps

Rebel Wilson revamped monochrome style with a holiday twist on Instagram. The “Pitch Perfect” star posed by her Christmas tree yesterday wearing black sequined leggings. The glamorous athleisure was layered with a black off-the-shoulder sweater, which featured a furry trim for a whimsical touch. Wilson completed her monochrome look with a clear manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) For footwear, the “Cats” actress donned a set of patent leather slingback heels. The sleek black pair featured thin slingback straps, as well as triangular pointed toes. They also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models Green Crop Top, Shorts & White Sandals With Sister Kaavia in Tulle Dress & Vans Sneakers

Zaya Wade and Kaavia James are the cutest sibling duo. On Tuesday, Wade took to Instagram to share some new pictures of herself and her little sister. They both share a father in Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is mother to Kaavia and stepmother do Zaya. In the adorable carousel photos, the pair is all smiles and could be seen posing side by side. “My little bff @kaaviajames,” the 14-year-old wrote.  Fans immediately flooded Wade’s comments with heart eye emojis and called them angels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) The twosome chose comfy and fitting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

We Combed Nordstrom For The 11 Best Plus-Size Winter Buys

Cue the waves of overwhelm that wash over any attempt at cracking the chilly-weather dress code — because it’s a cold, hard, style fact that crafting a well-rounded winter wardrobe is no easy feat. It can feel like the ultimate brain overload cobbling together multiple carts piled with clothing from countless retailers, trying to decipher what pieces are required to flesh out the meager options currently at your disposal.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The 25 Winter Shoes and Bags You Need to See at Nordstrom Right Now

Our Who What Wear line has dropped some goodies this year, but our fall and winter drops have been something to watch. From cozy shearling slides to statement leather boots, there is so much to love. Not only do the styles look good on the site, but our own editors and influencers have proved the items look just as good IRL. Twenty twenty-one is ending so you know we have to end with a bang. Think of suede boots with unique silhouettes and mini chained bags perfect for any night out. The holidays are coming up, so there's nothing like a new accessory to add to your party look.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Meghan Markle Styled Skinny Jeans With This Classic Shoe For Her Family Holiday Card

Contrary to what many may presume, the royals aren’t always dressed up for public appearances. Think about Kate Middleton’s blue jeans from & Other Stories, or the many sporty-chic outfits Princess Diana donned in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Recently, another member of the high-profile family demonstrated her penchant for pared-down attire. For her holiday card outfit, Meghan Markle wore an ultra casual sweater-and-jeans ensemble. This look fits right in with her life in California, as the aforementioned combo is a comfy go-to for street style stars and non-fashion gals alike in both LA and New York.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Goes Wild in Chic Tiger-Print Coat and Soaring Platform Booties

Sofia Vergara showed off her wild style in a new mirror selfie. The “Modern Family” star posed on Instagram Stories wearing a bold Proenza Schouler coat. The tan style featured a pointed collar with faint fringe detailing on its sides, as well as an allover black tiger stripe print. Vergara allowed her outerwear to make the boldest statement, pairing it with black trousers, a chunky gold bracelet and black quilted Chanel handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Hot Pursuit” actress opted for towering ankle booties. Her black Prada style appeared to feature platform soles and pointed toes. The now sold-out pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy