Southampton-Newcastle postponed due to coronavirus cases

Since we published this week’s tips column, three postponed fixtures were rescheduled for gameweek 21. That means three teams - Brentford, Everton and West Ham - play twice this week.With another, larger double expected in the next round of fixtures, our regular five picks are still valid options but we’d also recommend considering the following players from the three clubs doubling up this week, who have a good chance of scoring big this time around.Brentford: Ivan ToneyEverton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, Jordan PickfordWest Ham: Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson---Son Heung-minSon failed to get on the scoresheet...
Comments / 0