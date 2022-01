SAN JOSE — Sharks winger Jonathan Dahlen was removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Thursday at the same time that defenseman Mario Ferraro was added. Dahlen was added to the protocol on Dec. 21, the same day that Tomas Hertl tested positive, and missed Tuesday’s game with the Arizona Coyotes. Dahlen has eight goals and six assists in 26 games for the Sharks this season and started Thursday’s game with the Philadelphia Flyers at SAP Center on a line with Hertl and Noah Gregor.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO