Holyoke Medical Center offers additional COVID-19 testing days

By Melissa Torres
 2 days ago

HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center will be open this upcoming weekend for COVID-19 testing at the HMC Auxiliary Conference Center on 575 Beech Street.

The testing site offers molecular COVID testing and they are open from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?

For the next few days they will offer additional days and hours:

  • December 31st: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • January 1st: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • January 2nd: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.
EDUCATION
InFocus: COVID-19 regional update

This week on 22News InFocus we're going to get an update on the pandemic in our region with Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Medical Center, who has been on the front line of the pandemic from the beginning.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
