Holyoke Medical Center offers additional COVID-19 testing days

HOYLOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center will be open this upcoming weekend for COVID-19 testing at the HMC Auxiliary Conference Center on 575 Beech Street.

The testing site offers molecular COVID testing and they are open from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For the next few days they will offer additional days and hours:

December 31st: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. January 1st: 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. January 2nd: 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

