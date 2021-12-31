Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches, with the higher amounts near the Tennessee border. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Avery, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell and Haywood Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow at high elevations late this evening, and then down to the valleys after midnight. A few pockets of brief freezing rain are possible during the transition, but all the precipitation should change to snow by the early morning hours. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall at heavy rates at times, allowing accumulations on roads as well. The snow may linger into the middle part of the morning along the Tennessee border, but slippery roads may persist through the remainder of the morning hours. Black ice could develop well into Tuesday.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO