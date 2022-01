Steven Gerrard was left scratching his head at how Aston Villa came away from Brentford empty-handed.Villa were leading through an early Danny Ings goal, but a stunner from Yoane Wissa pulled Brentford level and a first senior goal from Mads Roerslev secured a 2-1 win for the hosts.“I couldn’t believe we were level at half-time because the performance was really strong,” said Gerrard.“It seemed to be a matter of when the second goal was going to come. In the second half we had a lot of possession, we created chances, but I’m really disappointed how we conceded the second goal....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO