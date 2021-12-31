As Omicron surges, U.S. breaks COVID-19 case records

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new list is out of the symptoms you’re likely to feel if you’ve been infected with the newer omicron variant of COVID-19. You might be likely at first to dismiss it as the common cold. While it appears many of the initial symptoms...
Cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose were the top four symptoms when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the Omicron variant's first briefing on the symptoms of the early cases.
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
A Virginia hospital can’t stand in the way of a family’s preference to be treated for COVID-19 with the drug ivermectin, which is not approved for treating the virus, a judge ruled. Kathy and Don Davies were rushed to Fauquier Hospital Oct. 9 suffering serious COVID-19 symptoms. He...
The latest data and information from the Missouri health department says 730 people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 still died from the virus. However, this proves the efficacy of the vaccines, since those deaths make up far less than a tenth of all vaccinated people in the state.
The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health officials have issued a warning that the Omicron variant could soon cause a large surge of infections across the United States, according to a new report.Health officials said on Tuesday, Dec. 14, that the wave of infections caused by the high…
Considering its rapid spread across the globe, it may seem hard to believe that it's only been about five weeks since the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant was reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa. That happened on Wednesday, Nov. 24 after the first sample of the strain...
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Most of the 43 COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant identified in the United States so far were in people who were fully vaccinated, and a third of them had received a booster dose, according to a U.S. report published on Friday. The U.S. Centers...
According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
Some patients counted in COVID hospitalization stats are there for other reasons. These "incidental" cases were found to be prominent in England and South Africa. Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci have also pointed to the phenomenon in the US. A significant proportion of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in recent weeks...
Gov. Ron DeSantis anticipates more COVID-19 cases in Florida by Jan. 1. — part of a seasonal pattern — but won’t pursue the kinds of shutdowns that could happen elsewhere across the country, according to remarks at a Friday news conference in Ocala. In fact, COVID-19 cases are already rising, according to the federal Centers […]
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country’s dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and...
A new map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows where all of the cases of the omicron variant are right now. The CDC map breaks down how prevalent COVID-19 is in the United States based on different variants. The map uses averages based on sequencing data. Right...
Florida reported 77,848 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, busting the previous record set just one day earlier, and increased its total death count by 90, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases has more than doubled in a week, soaring to 36,781 on Wednesday. Some of Thursday’s newly reported cases were from the previous few days and ...
