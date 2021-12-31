ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As Omicron surges, U.S. breaks COVID-19 case records

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID cases are soaring across the U.S., but hospitalizations...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cdc
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis anticipates more COVID-19 cases in Florida by Jan. 1. — part of a seasonal pattern — but won’t pursue the kinds of shutdowns that could happen elsewhere across the country, according to remarks at a Friday news conference in Ocala. In fact, COVID-19 cases are already rising, according to the federal Centers […] The post DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida sets record again with 77,848 newly reported cases; hospitalizations double in a week

Florida reported 77,848 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, busting the previous record set just one day earlier, and increased its total death count by 90, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases has more than doubled in a week, soaring to 36,781 on Wednesday. Some of Thursday’s newly reported cases were from the previous few days and ...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy