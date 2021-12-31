ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hazardous Weather Outlook – Saturday PM

easttexasradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon, there is a low chance for a few isolated storms across East Texas. Severe weather is unlikely, but gusty winds and hail up to 1/2 inch in diameter will be possible. Sunday through Friday. Well-below freezing temperatures will create cold-related hazards Sunday through Monday morning. Wind chill...

easttexasradio.com

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Arkansas State
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Wednesday, January 5

Your Cortland County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022:. It will be another quiet day today but a cold front tonight will bring a little activity into the region. A deck of overcast high in the atmosphere will remain in place throughout the morning hours. The sun may be...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Around, Mainly Tuesday Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to develop across the area Tuesday morning, with a few lingering into the early afternoon. Brief downpours are possible as these showers develop and move slowly from south to north through the area. First to see the rain was the Keys before they moved into Miami-Dade, Broward will be the last to see the showers later in the morning. Sunshine will break through the clouds once the rain moves off the coast, allowing temperatures to climb above 80 degrees this afternoon. Another cold front moves south through the Florida Peninsula on Friday but washes out before reaching South Florida. As high pressure builds in behind this front it will create a gusty ocean breeze here. Gusts over 20 mph area expected all weekend leading to rough surf, rip currents, and boating hazards. A shower can’t be ruled out but will be brief given they will be moving with the stronger breeze. Temperatures will not move much given the stronger ocean breeze. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s while highs remain just below 80 degrees. The next significant cold front looks like it will impact the area by the middle of next week.
MIAMI, FL

