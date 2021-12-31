Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-03 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY .Gusty southeast winds will cause drifting snow across the Palouse, Camas Prairie, and Pomeroy today into Monday. The threat for blowing and drifting snow will expand north and west toward Ritzville...Davenport...and Airway Heights Sunday night. Snow that is on the ground now will drift across roads and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. Another round of moderate to locally heavy snow will develop over the Cascades Sunday afternoon and spread into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible in the valleys and 8 to 14 inches for the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
