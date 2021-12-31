ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens-Rams Week 17 Predictions Roundup

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE — A few pundits see the Ravens upsetting the Rams in Week 17.

Here's the predictions roundup:

Analysis: "The Ravens have fought hard in a season full of challenges. Baltimore has lost four consecutive games and the Rams have won four straight. Los Angeles is dealing with some injuries but not nearly as many as the Ravens and that will be the difference in this game."

The Pick: Rams 31, Ravens 24

Analysis: "Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will produce his third multi-sack game of the season -- regardless of whether it's Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley at quarterback for Baltimore. He remembers the embarrassment the Rams suffered in front of a prime-time audience in 2019, when the Ravens defeated them in L.A. 45-6 and admit he's out for revenge. Donald earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month in December when he produced six sacks and two forced fumbles. Watch for him to continue his late-season tear against the Ravens."

The Picks: Thiry's pick: Rams 28, Ravens 18; Hensley's pick: Rams 31, Ravens 21

Analysis: "The Ravens have been crippled by injuries and COVID and hardly look like the same team we saw seven weeks ago. But they will be getting guys back this week, and one should be Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Rams are playing consecutive road games and Matt Stafford has struggled some lately. Look for the Ravens to fight for their playoff lives here and pull off a mild upset."

The Pick: Ravens 27, Rams 26

Analysis: "This Ravens’ season that once looked so promising is now coming to a highly disappointing end. ... Two years after the Ravens dismantled the Rams in L.A., the road team gets a little taste of revenge."

Oweh, McPhee Among Several Ravens Out Against Rams

Ravens-Rams Week 17 Inactives

Ravens-Rams Week 17 Pregame Notes

The Picks: MDS’s pick: Rams 28, Ravens 20; Rams 30, Ravens 21

Analysis: "Will Lamar Jackson return and help the Ravens avoid a potentially devastating loss? That's Baltimore's best hope. The Ravens have allowed 29 points per game through a four-game losing streak, and the Rams are rolling in a four-game win streak. If Jackson comes back, however, we'll say he saves the day in a classic."

The Pick: Ravens 33, Rams 30

Analysis: "The Rams spoil Lamar Jackson’s return to the lineup in their quest to gain the top seed in the NFC."

The Picks: Chandler — Ravens; Kaye Rams; Rosenblatt Rams; Slater Ravens

Analysis: "The Ravens once looked to be in control of the AFC North. But four consecutive losses and five in the past seven games have them on the brink of playoff elimination. Conversely, the Rams are surging with four consecutive wins and have jumped past the Cardinals to lead the NFC West."

The Pick: Rams 31, Ravens 30

The Pick: Rams 31, Ravens 23

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens have been without Lamar Jackson for the past two games due to an ankle sprain. The team entered this week with some optimism that he’d suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen. After...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ravens 24 Analysis#Nfc#Covid#Mds
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens vs. Rams – Thursday

Did Not Participate: CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest); TE Nick Boyle (NIR-rest); WR Marquise Brown (illness); DT Brandon Williams (NIR-rest); OLB Odafe Oweh (foot); G Ben Powers (foot); T Alejandro Villanueva (NIR-rest); QB Lamar Jackson (ankle);. Limited Participation: WR Devin Duvernay (ankle); LB Malik Harrison (illness); DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (knee);...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’

A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Rams players to watch vs. Ravens on Sunday

The month of December was extremely kind to the Los Angeles Rams, who have posted a 4-0 record in the past four weeks. That has them sitting at the No. 3 seed in the NFC and atop the NFC West. Next up on the schedule is the Baltimore Ravens, a team that the Rams have not beaten since 2003.
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL by the Numbers: Rams-Ravens, Cardinals-Cowboys highlight Week 17

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-7) Matchup: This is the first matchup between the Rams and Ravens since 2019. The Ravens have won four straight matchups against the Rams, dating back to 2007. 4: The Rams are on a four-game winning streak, while the Ravens are on a...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Special Teams Having Another Stellar Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' special teams have been dominant throughout the season. They are currently ranked No. 1 among all NFL teams, according to Football Outsiders. The Ravens have ranked in the top 10 for special teams for 10 consecutive years. This has been an especially exceptional...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Ramsey punches Rams teammate in bizarre scuffle

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
NFL
RavenCountry

Rams Looking for 'Payback' for Previous Beatdown by Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rams defensive end Aaron Donald vividly remembers the last time he played the Ravens. It was on a Monday night in November and Baltimore completely dominated Los Angeles in every facet of the game. Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and the Ravens cruised to...
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
440
Followers
947
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy