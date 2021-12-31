Ravens-Rams Week 17 Predictions Roundup

BALTIMORE — A few pundits see the Ravens upsetting the Rams in Week 17.

Here's the predictions roundup:

Analysis: "The Ravens have fought hard in a season full of challenges. Baltimore has lost four consecutive games and the Rams have won four straight. Los Angeles is dealing with some injuries but not nearly as many as the Ravens and that will be the difference in this game."

The Pick: Rams 31, Ravens 24

Analysis: "Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald will produce his third multi-sack game of the season -- regardless of whether it's Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley at quarterback for Baltimore. He remembers the embarrassment the Rams suffered in front of a prime-time audience in 2019, when the Ravens defeated them in L.A. 45-6 and admit he's out for revenge. Donald earned NFC Defensive Player of the Month in December when he produced six sacks and two forced fumbles. Watch for him to continue his late-season tear against the Ravens."

The Picks: Thiry's pick: Rams 28, Ravens 18; Hensley's pick: Rams 31, Ravens 21

Analysis: "The Ravens have been crippled by injuries and COVID and hardly look like the same team we saw seven weeks ago. But they will be getting guys back this week, and one should be Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Rams are playing consecutive road games and Matt Stafford has struggled some lately. Look for the Ravens to fight for their playoff lives here and pull off a mild upset."

The Pick: Ravens 27, Rams 26

Analysis: "This Ravens’ season that once looked so promising is now coming to a highly disappointing end. ... Two years after the Ravens dismantled the Rams in L.A., the road team gets a little taste of revenge."

Oweh, McPhee Among Several Ravens Out Against Rams

Ravens-Rams Week 17 Inactives

Ravens-Rams Week 17 Pregame Notes

The Picks: MDS’s pick: Rams 28, Ravens 20; Rams 30, Ravens 21

Analysis: "Will Lamar Jackson return and help the Ravens avoid a potentially devastating loss? That's Baltimore's best hope. The Ravens have allowed 29 points per game through a four-game losing streak, and the Rams are rolling in a four-game win streak. If Jackson comes back, however, we'll say he saves the day in a classic."

The Pick: Ravens 33, Rams 30

Analysis: "The Rams spoil Lamar Jackson’s return to the lineup in their quest to gain the top seed in the NFC."

The Picks: Chandler — Ravens; Kaye — Rams; Rosenblatt — Rams; Slater — Ravens

Analysis: "The Ravens once looked to be in control of the AFC North. But four consecutive losses and five in the past seven games have them on the brink of playoff elimination. Conversely, the Rams are surging with four consecutive wins and have jumped past the Cardinals to lead the NFC West."

The Pick: Rams 31, Ravens 30

The Pick: Rams 31, Ravens 23