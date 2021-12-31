ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Woman in custody after brief police standoff Thursday

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a woman was taken into custody after a police standoff that started with shooting and killing a dog and shooting at other people Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the incident started just before 2 p.m. when officers were called to 17th Street and Newton Avenue on reports of a woman armed with a rifle and firing shots.

The woman was seen walking down the street with a rifle firing shots at several people who were doing some work outside in the area. Police say the woman then walked into someone’s home and fired several shots inside, where there were several people with their dog and left the residence.

Investigators said the woman walked into a home in the 1800 block of Ewing Avenue. She was believed to be associated with that residence. Officers said they contacted a man in the home who left the house. He told the police that no one was inside the home with the suspect.

After 4 p.m., the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators believe to be no injuries to any of the victims.

Investigation continues.

