Prince Andrew Allegedly Involved In A Money Scandal That Queen Elizabeth Would Have To Settle

Prince Andrew has allegedly been causing problems to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and the British monarchy.

Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth Reuters

In its Jan. 10 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew is involved in a money scandal where he’s accused of secretly using his position so that his loan applications could be approved.

“This couldn’t come at a worse time for the palace as dying Queen Elizabeth faces her last days. But once again, black sheep Andrew, her favorite son, is breaking her heart,” the source said.