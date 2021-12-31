ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew Allegedly Involved In A Money Scandal That Queen Elizabeth Would Have To Settle

 2 days ago

Prince Andrew has allegedly been causing problems to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and the British monarchy.

Prince Andrew and Queen ElizabethReuters

In its Jan. 10 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew is involved in a money scandal where he’s accused of secretly using his position so that his loan applications could be approved.

“This couldn’t come at a worse time for the palace as dying Queen Elizabeth faces her last days. But once again, black sheep Andrew, her favorite son, is breaking her heart,” the source said.

SandraAnn
2d ago

That Andrew isn't he a looser. He should start giving his Mother the love and attention she needs in her last year's. Not to be a a--hole and worry her

Margaret Flores
1d ago

sorry to say but as soon as the Queen dies so will he cause nobody gonna stand up for him and nobody to protect him anymore

Juliete Satchell
20h ago

The Queen set herself up for this dysfunctional family. He should have paid the cost earlier in life instead of getting off scott free. She had been more concerned of keeping her own children inline instead of banning her grandson from ever holding a title in order.

