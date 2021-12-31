ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onsted, MI

Onsted boys basketball wins holiday tournament, Francis nets 1,000

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago
PIONEER, Ohio — Onsted boys basketball remained undefeated and won the JJ Winns Holiday Tournament title at North Central High School in Pioneer. with a 70-60 win against Fremont on Wednesday.

The Wildcats (7-0) were led by Ayden Davis and Dayton Henagan in the championship game against the 6-1 team out of Fremont, Indiana.

Davis started out hot, scoring eight points in the first quarter, then hit a pair of triples in the second quarter on his way to 21 points.

Henagan finished with 19 and Harry Moore 15.

Onsted defeated Rockford Parkway on Tuesday, 61-41. Henagan had a big game with a career-high 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Davis had a double-double with 13 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Henagan was named the tournament MVP.

Francis nets 1,000 before new year

Adrian boys basketball went 0-2 in a pair of showcase games before the new year, but senior Joe Francis continued his strong season as he eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career.

Francis hit 1,000 points in a 72-60 loss to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep on Thursday as he joined Scott Riley as the only 1,000-point scorers in Adrian boys basketball history, scoring 26 points in the Maples (3-2) second loss in two days.

Francis entered the game needing seven points to reach the milestone and took care of it early in the game. He scored 12 points in the first quarter as the Adrian and Notre Dame battled to a 19-19 tie through eight minutes.

The two teams traded leads throughout the middle part of the game, but the Irish took command with a 16-9 fourth quarter advantage.

In addition to Francis’ 26 points, freshman Stevie Elam had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Maples were playing in the Motor City Roundball Classic, a four-day extravaganza of basketball in metro Detroit featuring dozens of teams from throughout the state.

Riley is Adrian’s all-time leading scorer. He scored 1,463 career points between 1984 and 1988.

On Wednesday, Adrian showed it can score points, pouring in 27 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to comeback against Jackson Northwest as it lost, 74-57.

It was the Maples first loss of the season in the Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor University.

Francis scored 23 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Steve Elam scored 16 points, nine in the fourth quarter.

