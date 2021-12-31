ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in May deaths of two people in Branson

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A man is now charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two people in Branson in May.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Thursday that 34-year-old Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres of Branson also is charged with attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened May 29 outside of Famous Dave’s restaurant in the popular tourist town. The victims were 38-year-old Krystle Buhl of Forsyth and 39-year-old Richard A. McMahan of Merriam Woods.

A probable cause statement said Melendez-Torres allegedly approached a vehicle occupied by the victims after they had gotten off work at the restaurant. The statement said Melendez-Torres demanded money, argued with the victims, then shot both of them in the head.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Friday if Melendez-Torres had an attorney.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

