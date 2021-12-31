ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine woman charged in fatal shooting of former boyfriend

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PERRY, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend over the weekend, state police said.

Danielle Wheeler, 40, of Perry, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the death of Jason “Cowboy” Aubuchon on Sunday, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine State Police.

Aubuchon, 50, of Eastport, was pronounced dead at a hospital after a 911 call was made from a home in Perry to report that a man had been shot.

The Pleasant Point Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded, and the State Police joined the investigation. The death was declared a homicide after an autopsy on Monday and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday, Moss said.

Wheeler was being held Friday at the Washington County Jail. It was unclear if she has an attorney.

