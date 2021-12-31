ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After COVID test on plane, woman spends flight in bathroom

By Taylor Delandro
 2 days ago

( NewsNation Now ) — A Chicago teacher spent several hours in an airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19 during the flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland; she was only about an hour into the flight when her throat started to hurt, so she took a self-test during the flight. It came back positive; Fotieo said in a Dec. 20 TikTok video she shared about her experience.

Fotieo then notified a flight attendant, and it was decided she would spend the rest of the flight in the bathroom.

Fauci: Arguments against vaccinating kids don’t ‘make any sense’

But the teacher told WZZM the airline did an excellent job of making her as comfortable as possible.

“Their flight attendants are so positive and so kind, and they just put everybody at ease the second that this happened, and they put me at ease, which is why I think I was so willing to stay in that bathroom,” she said.

After landing, Fotieo was quarantined for 10 days and had to spend the Christmas holiday alone. However, the flight attendant who helped Fotieo spread some holiday cheer by sending food and gifts while she was in quarantine.

