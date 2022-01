Q: There was a letter recently about wheelchair accessibility on BART, and the top priorities for improving the system. The letter writer said, “As someone who occasionally uses BART, I would claim that escalators, or the lack of them, is not one of them. For some with mobility issues, escalators might be important, but for the vast majority of riders, getting the urine smell dealt with and getting the restrooms functional should be a lot higher upon BART’s list of priorities.”

TRAFFIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO