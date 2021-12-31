ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Franklin Defeats Framingham To Win Hoopla Tourney

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Franklin High boys basketball defeated Framingham...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Lady Flyers Win 3rd Annual Holiday Hoopla

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team won the 3rdAnnual Holiday Hoopla earlier this week. The Flyers defeated Chicopee 58-50. The Flyers were led by junior captain Selina Monestime with 29 points, 16 rebounds and 6 steals. She was named the tournament MVP. Senior Captain Nicole Moran had...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy