Franklin Defeats Framingham To Win Hoopla Tourney

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team won the 3rdAnnual Holiday Hoopla earlier this week. The Flyers defeated Chicopee 58-50. The Flyers were led by junior captain Selina Monestime with 29 points, 16 rebounds and 6 steals. She was named the tournament MVP. Senior Captain Nicole Moran had...
