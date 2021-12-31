ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Religious Services

By Editorials
Block Island Times
 2 days ago

Services in the sanctuary. (Harbor Church - Block Island, RI). Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. No Mass New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. New Year’s Day, Jan. 1,...

www.blockislandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

The Immaculate Conception: It’s Complicated

For many today, the Immaculate Conception is more than a puzzle. The teaching that the mother of Jesus was preserved free from sin from her conception is, well, a source of irritation. As someone who was embedded in evangelical Christianity for fifty years, I get it. Among the objections, three...
RELIGION
Vail Daily

Letter: Boebert and real Christian values

This morning, I received an email from a friend who was sharing Lauren Boebert’s latest public relations stunt. It is a Christmas card — a photo of Boebert and her four sons standing in front of a Christmas tree, each holding a gun. The words above the photo were “Merry Christmas from the Boeberts — Your Representative of Good Christian Values.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Yom Kippur#Religious Services#Catholic St#Parish Center#Episcopal St#Ruth Services
fayettecountyrecord.com

Public Rosary Prayer Held

A public Rosary Prayer Service sponsored by the Hostyn Catholic Daughters No. 2282 was held on Dec. 8 at noon in the Rose Garden Gazebo. A prayer was recited for world peace, pro-life and all mankind.
RELIGION
tamu.edu

When Churches Closed, Religious Leaders Turned To Tech

When congregations were forced to turn to online services when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, some religious leaders had to embrace digital platforms for the first time. Not all churches were technologically equipped to produce worship services online. One Methodist pastor had to lend her own digital camera to...
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Divine interruptions

Our lives are plagued with interruptions. We encounter slow traffic, long lines at the bank, unexpected illnesses, or family issues all begin to crumble our carefully crafted plan. My problem is many times I react with frustration or even anger. I might blame others and say, “God give me a break!” The truth is interruptions provide opportunities to rely on God and though these interruptions catch us off guard, God is not surprised at all.
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Immanuel in the flesh

One of the greatest of all mysteries is the eternal, omnipotent, and omnipresent God voluntarily subjecting Himself to the limitations of time, space, and the flesh. The Second Person of the Godhead, the agent and sustainer of creation, came to live in creation, as one of the creatures. How could we ever understand that? This is certainly a truth to be appreciated rather than understood. God promised in Genesis 3 that the seed of the woman would triumph over Satan. Isaiah 9:6-7 brought the promise into greater focus, “For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; And the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace, On the throne of David and over his kingdom, To establish it and to uphold it with justice and righteousness From then on and forevermore.” (NASU) The promised Messiah would be one of us, of our race, the human race, born like us. Chapters seven through twelve of Isaiah are often referred to as “The Book of Immanuel”. These marvelous Immanuel prophecies tell us about God who would be “with us.” God spoke to Joseph in a dream before the birth of Jesus verifying that Isaiah 9:6 was indeed talking about Jesus of Nazareth. Matthew 1:22-23 records the dream, “Now all this took place to fulfill what was spoken by the Lord through the prophet: ‘Behold, the virgin shall be with child and shall bear a son, and they shall call His name Immanuel,’ which translated means, ‘God With Us’.” (NASU)
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Times and Democrat

COMMENTARY: The rise of the religious 'nones'

“In God We Trust,” the national motto, appears on every American coin and dollar bill. But what does it mean for the character of the country if that no longer holds true?. Most Americans have long believed that divine providence has been central to the establishment and flourishing of the nation. The history we were taught begins with the Pilgrims, who sought refuge in the New World to escape persecution in the Old. Roger Williams founded the colony of Rhode Island as a refuge for those facing religious persecution in Massachusetts. Abraham Lincoln ended slavery in the Emancipation Proclamation by “the gracious favor of Almighty God.”
RELIGION
Block Island Times

Next Blood Drive Jan. 6

The next Block Island Community blood drive with Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) will be held on Thursday, January 6 running. from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Harbor Church. All presenting donors in January will be entered in a weekly drawing to win a $500 E-Gift card and...
ADVOCACY
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: A Word of Encouragement

Hope. On all accounts, this word is powerful in more ways than one. But when hope is used in God’s holy Word, it means so much more. It’s deep and profound. Romans 5:5 tells us, “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us”.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Jesus, The Three Wise Men, and Universal Human Transmissions

As the legend and Gospel of Matthew have it, sometime soon after baby Jesus was born in Bethlehem, three wise men of the East came bearing gifts. They brought gold (to recognize him as a king), frankincense (to honor his role as a teacher, priest or the “son of god,” as some have it) and myrrh (to anoint him in suffering and death).
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

Are You Religious or Spiritual? Both or Neither?

Religion, or the belief in and worship of a God(s), and spirituality, a sensory/mood/cognitive experience, are not one and the same. Religious people feel that their "spirituality" derives from their close relationship with a Supreme Being and from the words of a sacred text. Spiritual enlightenment or transcendence can be...
RELIGION
UPI News

Pope Francis marks Christmas Eve with mass attended by 2,000

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis marked Christmas Eve by leading a service attended by about 2,000 people at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City near Rome on Friday. The pope pressed on with the Catholic mass starting at 7:30 p.m. CEST despite surging COVID-19 cases in Italy that have prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees, NPR reported.
RELIGION
The Town Talk

Alexandria events include Epiphany Service, Burning of the Greens

Epiphany Service and Burning of the Greens at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 2211 Texas Avenue. Service will be at 6:15 p.m. followed by the Burning of the Greens. Epiphany celebrates Jesus Christ coming into the world and being visited by the Three Wise Men or Magi. Christmas trees and wreaths are burned, symbolizing the light of Jesus coming into the world. Queens Soup will be served in the Activity Center. Father Chad Partain will recognize local Mardi Gras Krewe Courts and bless the King Cakes. This will officially usher in the Mardi Gras season in Central Louisiana. There is no fee for this event but donations are welcomed to offset the costs of the event.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
bluedevilhub.com

Winter holidays showcase religious and ethnic diversity in Davis

PHOTO: Rabbi Greg Wolfe stands next to the Hanukkah Menorah at the Congregation of Bet Haverim Synagogue following the Song Leaders and Social Justice Shabbat Service on Saturday, December 10th. BlueDevilHUB.com Staff– As the harmonious singing of the Bet-Haverim song leaders, the rhythmic strums of the guitar and upbeat notes...
DAVIS, CA
Hutch Post

Cancellations and closings

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Here are the latest cancellations. If you have a cancellation to announce, email us at [email protected]Buhler Mennonite Church South: No Sunday Services. Cross Pointe Christian Church : No Sunday Services. Galva Community Church: No Sunday Services. Halstead UMC: No Sunday Services. Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church: No...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy