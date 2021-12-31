ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health News – How pets can help with 2022 goals

By WNKY Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResolutions for the new year are easy to make,...

Kenosha News.com

Pet Insurance Can Help Keep Costs for Your Furbaby in Check

You might be thinking of adding a furry friend to the family during the holidays. And you’ll be in good company: 70% of U.S. households have a pet, according to the 2021-2022 American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey. As cute as pets are, they’re a financial commitment....
PETS
abccolumbia.com

Can your pet help you be healthier in 2022?

CNN– We’re almost ready to ring in the new year, and that means resolutions. They’re easy to make, and most times difficult to keep. If your goal is to be healthier in 2022, your pet may be able to help. Mandy Gaither explains in this health minute.
PETS
kyma.com

Pets may be able to help you reach your new year resolutions

If you're trying to be healthier, your pet may be able to help. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In this CNN segment of health, we observe the difficulties of trying to accomplish our new year resolutions. Pets may be able to help those with health goals. Your pet can be a companion...
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Do Pets Really Help Our Mental Health?

Animals leave behind much more than fur on the furniture. They have a lot to teach us about life, living, and how to be happy. Dog owners were found to have fewer feelings of depression and loneliness during the pandemic lockdown. Sharing your space with a pet can help bring...
PETS
#Health News
kymkemp.com

Forlorn Kitty Posted in Adoptable Pets Recognized by Owner and Now Is Home and Happy

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
PETS
vieravoice.com

Helping pet owners a pound at a time

Big-time animal lover Jessica Pankiewicz dreamt of establishing a nonprofit that would help pets and their owners. She would not live to see her dream become reality, for Pankiewicz died unexpectedly at. age 32. Her father-in-law and her husband, Ted Pankiewicz Sr. and Ted Pankiewicz Jr., made it their mission...
PETS
InspireMore

15 Matching Pets Whose Parents Definitely Have A “Type”

Sometimes our pets wind up choosing us, like when we adopt a homeless animal who crosses our path. Other times, we have the advantage of selecting our next pet based on attributes we find attractive. People tend to have very specific tastes when it comes to color, fur length, and size. Maybe that’s why it’s not uncommon for humans to have pets who look like each other, even though they’re technically different species! We call these matchy-matchy animals “brothers from another mother,” and they’re flat-out adorable.
HOMELESS
benefitspro.com

Pet parents are seeking a sense of community. Employers can help.

As any pet parent knows, caring for furry loved ones can often be stressful, especially if they feel like they’re in it alone. In fact, a recent MetLife and OnePoll survey found that more than half (58%) of pet parents worry about their pet’s health more than their own. As pets become more than just “furry friends,” but truly a part of the family, many are looking to their employer for benefits that can protect their pets.
PETS
Pets
TechRadar

7 pet-friendly ways tech can keep your pal happy and healthy in 2022

Look after your pets and they'll look after you - or, in the case of cats, snooze nonchalantly somewhere in your vicinity - which makes picking up the best pet toys a great way to increase your bond. But maybe a simple toy isn't quite enough? If you want to...
PETS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
TODAY.com

Is everyone going to get COVID-19 at some point?

At this point, we know that the omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than previous versions of the virus — it's already been detected in all 50 states and we're seeing record case numbers in some parts of the country already. But does that mean everyone should prepare to get COVID-19 now?
PUBLIC HEALTH

