‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 on Netflix: Battle for the soul of Valley rages on for N.J. creators and cast

By Amy Kuperinsky, nj.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Johnny Lawrence is totally ticked off. The All Valley Karate Tournament will now have separate boys’ and girls’ competitions. “Thought they were all about women’s lib,” he sneers in the upcoming fourth season of “Cobra Kai,” the “Karate Kid” revival series on Netflix. “They ought to man up and take a...

Related
Empire

Cobra Kai: Season 4 Review

The Karate Kid Part III might not have been the most illustrious entry in the wax-on/wax-off saga, but it did introduce a compelling wrinkle: driving a wedge between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his bonsai-trimming mentor, Mr Miyagi (Pat Morita). This fourth season of Netflix’s hugely enjoyable spin-off — which takes most of its cues from that film — introduces its own existential discord by having Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) engage in a battle for their students’ souls.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending, Explained: Who Wins the All-Valley Tournament?

‘Cobra Kai’ works because it has found the perfect balance between nostalgia, modernity, self-deprecation, fanservice, and unadulterated humor. The Netflix (previously YouTube Red and YouTube Premium) series serves as a sequel to the four ‘Karate Kid’ films. The inaugural season is set 34 years after the events of the first film. After Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reopens the eponymous dojo, it reignites his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Soon, their children and students inherit their feud, much to the dismay of both Johnny and Daniel. It isn’t long before John Kreese (Martin Kove) shows up and wrenches control of the dojo from Johnny.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Creators Reveal That Terry Silver's Return Has Been Planned Since Season 1

Fans have known since this past season of Cobra Kai that the maniacal villain Terry Silver, played by actor Thomas Ian Griffith, would be returning to this upcoming season of the series. He first appeared on The Karate Kid III, and a younger version of the character was featured in the backstory of John Kreese (Martin Kove) in the show’s third season. So it was only fitting that Silver return this season, but apparently, that’s been the plan since before the show began.
TV SERIES
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Courtney Henggeler
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Ralph Macchio
thenerdstash.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Recap of Every Episode

The much-anticipated release of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 is just days away. The newest installation in the ‘Karate Kid Universe’ releases New Year’s Eve on Netflix. With so much to look forward to in the new season, there’s maybe some details you might’ve forgotten from Season 3. Not to worry, we’ve got it handled with an episode by episode ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Recap to get you up to speed. You’ll be happy to know the entire main cast from season 3 WILL be returning.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Cobra Kai EPs Detail the Return of Karate Kid Part III Baddie Terry Silver: 'The Stakes Have Never Been Higher'

It remains to be seen whether Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso’s newfound partnership will be able to defeat the nefarious John Kreese. But with Cobra Kai‘s staple villain getting backup of his own, the road to victory is going to be rockier than ever. In last year’s Season 3 finale, Kreese made a phone call to an ominous colleague from his past who we now know was none other than Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), a former pal from his military days who became one of the original co-founders of Cobra Kai. In the upcoming fourth season (all 10 episodes premiere...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Cobra Kai Season 4 Only Gets Better

For everyone that hasn’t binge-watched season 4 of Cobra Kai, there are going to be spoilers, so be prepared. But for those of us that have gone through all 10 episodes already (yes, we’re nerds, embrace it), this will be more of a recap. Right off the bat, the alliance that Johnny and Daniel formed is, as it should have been expected, rocky as hell since both individuals have a very different style of teaching. But the biggest surprise doesn’t come from their various techniques and how the students handle them, in fact, it doesn’t even come from Eagle Fang or Miyagi-Do at all. Instead, it comes from Cobra Kai, as everyone already knew that Terry Silver was coming back, and anticipated this return since Kreese was heard talking to someone when season 3 concluded. What we didn’t know was that Terry had no designs on coming back to this particular world. In fact, after the fiasco in The Karate Kid Part III, he simply disappeared, and John Kreese became a broken man since Cobra Kai was more or less dead considering that Mike Barnes was the last hope.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Boys And Men#Eagle#Nj Advance Media
The Independent

Cobra Kai fans lose minds over ‘heartbreaking’ Karate Kid reference

Netflix viewers are praising Cobra Kai for its many callbacks to The Karate Kid franchise.The show, a continuation of the beloved 1980s film series, returned for a fourth season on New Year’s Day (1 January).Fans of the show are calling the new season the best yet, largely thanks to its inclusion of many Karate Kid references and Easter eggs.However, there’s one in particular that fans are highlighting as the most effective, and it’s leaving them feeling rather emotional.The line is spoken by Johnny Lawrence, who is played by William Zabka. Johnny first appeared in 1984 film The Karate Kid,...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 On Netflix, Where Daniel And Johnny Now Have A Common Enemy — And It’s Not Just Kreese

Season 4 of Cobra Kai picks up where Season 3 left off; John Kreese (Martin Kove) has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo, leaving Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to scramble to create a new dojo called Eagle Fang. But since Cobra Kai is recruiting new members left and right, Johnny and his arch nemesis, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), decide to merge their two dojos. But as any fan of the show knows, the state of the karate rivalry in the first episode is just the beginning of a flurry of switching alliances and clashing philosophies.
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
