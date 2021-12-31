ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Mailman Steals Packages with Drugs

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwC29_0dZqWwUv00
Ohio Mailman Steals Packages with DrugsGetty Images

Ohio State News

Anthony Sharp, 31, of Euclid was sentenced on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, by Judge Donald C. Nugent to 10 years in prison after Sharp admitted to stealing packages from the U.S. Mail that he suspected contained drugs.

Sharp pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, money laundering, and theft of mail.

According to court documents, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) began an investigation into Sharp, a Cleveland Postal Service Manager, based on suspicion that Sharp was profiling U.S. Mail suspected to contain cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine and stealing the packages.

Ohio special agents and postal inspectors observed Sharp arrive at a Cleveland Postal Service processing facility to help sort Express Mail.  Sharp was then observed removing three packages from the mail stream and placing them in a hamper to be transported to his facility. 

Once the Express Mail was sorted, Sharp was observed loading all the Express Mail for his facility, including the three packages suspected of containing drugs, into his vehicle.

Sharp was then observed leaving the facility, opening several parcels, and arriving at the postal facility that he managed.  Later, Sharp left the facility and was detained during a traffic stop.  A search of his vehicle produced the three packages which were opened and contained methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl. 

Law enforcement officers also observed additional Express and Priority Mail parcels opened in the trunk of the vehicle. 

Comments / 56

Savannah Smo
2d ago

I don't think that was a sharp idea. Hope he enjoys his new home for the next 10 years The only packages he will be opening is his his Ramen noodles and letters he will be receiving. No rocket science needed hereA cot with 3 squares a daya pillow a a rough blanket

Reply(4)
17
Sara
2d ago

Ohio mail people have been stealing packages in Toledo also. A bunch of stuff I ordered for Christmas made it to a certain post office and then disappeared.

Reply(7)
10
LLL
1d ago

I am impressed with his ability to recognize packages that contain drugs. Seems like he should be running classes for DEA or at least their drug sniffing dogs. True talent!! He went 3 for 3. Wonder how much practice that took?

Reply(2)
4
Related
SCDNReports

Kentucky Cops Capture Catalytic Converter Thieves

Cops say three accused catalytic converter thieves will ring in the new year in the Boyd County, Kentucky jail after a quick-thinking citizen caught them in the act. An Ashland, Kentucky neighbor was awakened by a sawing sound outside their home around 3 am. When they looked outside, they spotted a blue Jeep parked next to their truck, one person under their vehicle, and another standing beside it. They snapped a photo of the incident and immediately called 9-1-1.
SCDNReports

Ohio National Guardsman Vanishes

Police are searching for a 25-year-old National Guard member who vanished on Wednesday. Zia Lu was last seen leaving his job at the U.S. Post Office on St. Clair in Toledo around 9 am. He was wearing his postal uniform. When he didn't return home as expected that evening, his family went to the post office only to discover he'd left work earlier in the day, claiming he wasn't feeling well.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Suspect Held at Gunpoint on Mabert Road

Officers responded to a report of a man tweaking at the Dollar Tree and a woman confronts a porch pirate. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Police answered a call to the Dollar Tree at 10:47 am for a report of an older man tweaking and talking to himself.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
SCDNReports

Ohio Nightmare: Dad Shoots Daughter Thinking She's an Intruder

According to her mother, an Ohio man shot and killed his daughter, 16, when she tried to enter the family's home in Columbus. He thought his daughter was a burglar. Her mother called 911 shortly after 4:30 a.m. after the security system was activated and said that the father shot someone he thought was breaking into the house.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Us Postal Service#Profiling#Drugsgetty#The U S Mail#Cleveland Postal Service#The Express Mail#Priority Mail
SCDNReports

Twin Murder-Suicide Rocks Michigan Town

A 23-year-old Michigan man shot and killed his twin brother and the family dog, shot his father, and then turned the gun on himself. According to the Troy, Michigan Police, they received a call from a home on Lark Drive just after midnight on Monday. A 62-year-old man told police his son shot him. Moments, later another caller reported a vehicle had crashed into a tree on Parrot Drive.
MICHIGAN STATE
SCDNReports

7 Killed on Ohio Roads During Christmas

Provisional statistics released today show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the three previous years. During the four-day reporting period, from Thursday, December 23, at 12 a.m. until Sunday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m., seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Three of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing an available safety belt.
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Partners with McDonald's to Reward Motorists for Wearing Seat Belts

Kentucky State Police Partners with McDonald'sranker. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4 is partnering with local McDonald’s franchisees to reward motorists who are wearing their seat belts as part of ‘Operation CARE’ (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) enforcement blitz. The enforcement campaign begins today, Dec. 28, and extends through Jan. 2, focusing on safe driving behaviors such as occupant protection, impaired driving, and distracted driving.
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Muslim Leader Murdered on Christmas Eve

Columbus police say a leader of the Somali Muslim community was murdered on Christmas Eve. Imam Sheikh Mohamed Hassan Adam was last seen on Wednesday. A missing person's report was filed on Thursday when he failed to pick up his child from daycare.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Jail Refuses Man Arrested for 55th Time

The Scioto County Jail refused to accept a man after his 55th arrest and a man overdosed at the fire station. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just after noon, callers reported a man staggering n the roadway on 17th Street. He staggered down...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Kentucky Rehab Dumps More Patients at Kroger

Once again, a Kentucky rehab center has dumped patients at the Portsmouth Kroger plus PPD saves a suicidal woman from the Grant Bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Suspicious Activity. Police responded to McDonald’s on Gallia at 4:31 am for a report of an older...
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
89K+
Followers
4K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy