WWE

The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for 2022 WWE Day 1 Match Card

By The Doctor Chris Mueller
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

With a brand-new year comes a brand-new pay-per-view from WWE called Day 1. Not only is this the first time WWE has held an event like this on New Year's Day, but it will also be a rare Saturday PPV. Here is a look at the card, according to...

bleacherreport.com

ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Day 1 live results: Fatal five-way WWE title match

WWE is ringing in the new year with Day 1 taking place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta tonight. The card for WWE's first-ever New Year's Day pay-per-view has undergone some significant last-minute changes. Due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, his Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar that was supposed to headline tonight's show is now off.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Pulled From WWE Day 1 PPV, Huge Change To WWE Title Match

Tonight the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view is set to air live on pay-per-view, and ahead of the show Roman Reigns revealed on Twitter that he will not be competing tonight because he has tested positive for COVID-19. Originally Roman Reigns was set to defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Updated 2022 WWE Day 1 Match Card Ahead of PPV

The inaugural edition of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view is set for New Year's Day, and it will feature several high-stakes matches, including many with titles on the line. While January is usually reserved only for the Royal Rumble, WWE made the decision to delay the annual December pay-per-view event until January, meaning there could be some seismic shifts in the WWE landscape just a few weeks before one of the biggest shows of the year.
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Day 1 2022: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

It's the first day of 2022, and for pro wrestling fans, that means it's time for WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view. WWE has had more than a month since Survivor Series on November 21, so management has had more time than usual to build up the various feuds that make up the card.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Gable Steveson Teases Brock Lesnar Match After WWE Day 1

Gable Steveson’s terrific performance at the Tokyo Olympics helped make him a well-known name in the world of sports. WWE went the extra mile in getting Steveson to sign a contract as even Vince McMahon personally met up with Steveson to sign him. It seems Steveson hinted at a feud with Brock Lesnar recently as well.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘Day 1’: Whose Side Is Paul Heyman On?

WWE is kicking off 2022 with the first New Year’s Day pay-per-view event in company history. Day 1 will take place in Atlanta on Saturday night and could mark the beginning of a new tradition for WWE. A tie-in with the New Year’s Day holiday creates another marquee event on the WWE calendar, helping to bridge the gap between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble. It’s a celebratory way to ring in the new year while also setting the stage for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Day One Preview, Predictions And Thoughts

We’ve got a new show this week and this time it is based around a new year. I’m not sure how interesting that is for a full pay per view, but WWE has set things up around flimsier premises before. The good thing is the card looks pretty solid and we could be in for a nice event. That is assuming the Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t wreck anything at the last minute. Let’s get to it.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Feud Reportedly Planned Following WWE Day 1 PPV

WWE is reportedly putting the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns feud on the backburner. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News) said Sunday the plan appears to be Lesnar moving on to feud with Bobby Lashley. “So with Lesnar as champion the next step is Lesnar vs. Lashley," Meltzer said....
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Owens Hypes WWE Day 1 Title Match

WWE Champion Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley has been booked for tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. Owens took to Twitter to hype the match by writing the following:. “IT’S TODAY! A day to rejoice....
WWE
firstsportz.com

FanSided

