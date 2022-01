The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA as the new year begins, a position we were hoping would be filled by some other team this season. But the Pistons have suffered injuries to Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant, gotten inconsistent play from some of their young guys and have actually been worse than their 20-win campaign last season, which has some misguided fans turning on Troy Weaver.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO