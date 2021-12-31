ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 in Review: Mask rules create controversy, debate throughout state

By Greg Bishop
Kilgore News Herald
 2 days ago

(The Center Square) – For most of the past two years, Illinois has had an indoor mask mandate in place. It's enforced in schools with the Illinois State Board of Education threatening schools with punishment if they don't comply. The mask mandate was revoked for a brief...

Year in Review: mask mandates for schools

For most of the past two years, Illinois has had a mask mandate in place. It’s enforced in schools with the Illinois State Board of Education threatening schools punishment. The mask mandate came off briefly this year. But, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered them back on in schools after first saying it was up to the local districts.
ILLINOIS STATE
