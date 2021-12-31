2021 in Review: Mask rules create controversy, debate throughout state

Schools in Michigan are being urged to implement universal mask requirements as the state saw record numbers of COVID-19 cases appear this week and the omicron variant takes over. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has sent a letter to superintendents urging schools to reinforce actions that can help alleviate the risks associated with COVID-19. It notes vaccination is tool number one when it comes to fighting COVID, but masks and other tools should also be used. The state is also recommending regular testing in all school settings and that schools review their planned activities for events and gatherings. However it has not yet issued any new mandates.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO