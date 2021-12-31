2021 in Review: Mask rules create controversy, debate throughout state

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced the commencement of California’s new program to pay survivors of state-sponsored sterilization today, continuing the state’s leadership in redressing historical injustices, said Governor Gavin Newsom in a press release.
Starting January 1st, survivors of the state-sponsored sterilization program can apply for compensation through California’s Forced or Involuntary Sterilization Compensation Program, which is being administered by the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB).
“California is committed to confronting this dark chapter in the state’s past and addressing the impacts of this shameful history still being felt by Californians today,” said Governor Newsom. “While we can never fully...
Comments / 0